From the Archives, 1985: Flannery’s wife finds bomb attached to car

The automobile was parked close to Arncliffe railway station, in Queen Street, the place Mrs Flannery and her younger son had visited a physician’s surgical procedure yesterday afternoon.

Army specialists used a distant managed robotic outfitted with a shotgun to defuse the system, which was believed to be linked to the battery of Mrs Flannery’s Ford LTD.

The discovery of 4 sticks of gelignite beneath a automobile owned by Mrs Kathleen Flannery, spouse of the lacking underworld determine Christopher Dale Flannery, triggered the evacuation of greater than 200 individuals in Arncliffe final night time.

First appeared in The Sydney Morning Herald on August 20, 1985

Mrs Flannery’s son had reduce his hand, and had been taken to the physician to verify for an infection. They left the surgical procedure at 5.30 pm.

A person who had simply left the surgical procedure stated: “She came out and ducked down near the back door, she said she saw a wire hanging down. She said, ‘it’s gelignite, it’s a bomb’.”

Mrs Flannery instantly referred to as the police, who in flip referred to as within the Army Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army spokesman stated: “We are not taking any chances; it could cause considerable damage.”

More than 200 residents of close by flats and outlets had been evacuated instantly.

At 10.15 pm the distant managed robotic moved in, and defused the system with one shotgun blast. Army specialists then examined the system to make sure it was protected.