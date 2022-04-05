From the Archives, 1992: Staff bashed and embassy ransacked in Canberra

The embassy was stormed by between 12 and 15 individuals, believed to be Iranian dissidents, simply after noon. They smashed home windows and automobiles, destroyed furnishings, lit fires and attacked workers, three of whom have been taken to hospital.

The assault on the Iranian embassy in Canberra on April 6, 1992 filmed by an SBS information crew. Credit:SBS News

Iran summoned an Australian diplomat in Teheran final night time to protest that Australian authorities had failed yesterday to offer ample safety for its embassy in Canberra towards a violent demonstration.

Australian Federal Police confirmed late yesterday that they obtained a number of hours’ warning of the demonstration, one in all a number of on Iranian diplomatic missions around the globe.

The Federal Police mentioned they have been urged to strengthen safety on the embassy due to the probability of an indication and had arrange a “threat assessment” assembly with embassy workers at 1 p.m. — almost an hour after the assault. In the meantime, patrol can had been advised to look out for bother.

Last night time, the Australian cost d’affaires In Teheran, Mr Lindsay’ Cleary, was known as to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the place he was advised that Australian authorities ought to have accomplished extra to guard the embassy.

But it’s believed that Mr Cleary was assured that the incident wouldn’t have an effect on the nice relations between the 2 international locations. Mr Peary mentioned he would report Iran’s issues to Canberra.

The assault in Canberra coincided with comparable incidents throughout Europe and North America. Teheran’s missions have been stormed, workers assaulted and property badly broken. Scores of demonstrators have been arrested in violent clashes in New York, Ottawa, Bonn, Hamburg, The Hague, Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bern, Paris and London.