From the Archives, 1995: A head rolls in ruckus over nude Queen statue
“I call it an act of loyalty,” he mentioned unrepentantly after a melee the place he was challenged by republicans. “I was protecting my sovereign’s dignity.”
“It’s not a light issue. I think it is a disgrace that somebody could ridicule the sovereign lady the Queen this way.”
At his Melbourne studio, Mr Taylor, nevertheless, remained defiant however saddened by what he referred to as an assault on his freedom of expression.
“Do they want to take my sketchbooks and burn them and make a proper job of it?” he requested.
“I always thought Australia was renowned for its tolerance. It is a really sad indictment on some aspects of conservative thinking in Australia.”
Mr Taylor took almost three months to complete the work and since he exhibited the sculpture at his personal threat he is not going to get well any insurance coverage. It will, nevertheless, stay in Canberra till the tip of the month as a part of the National Sculpture Forum, regardless of a name by the chief of the National Party, Mr Fischer, for its removing. “It’s a case of the wrong place and the wrong piece of art,” he mentioned.
Last night time the pinnacle and the offender nonetheless had not been discovered.