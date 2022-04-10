From the Archives, 1997: Deep sea mounts harbor host of new species

The CSIRO scientists discovered spindly sea spiders with abdomens so small that their gonads have been of their legs and sea lilies that crept slowly over the ocean flooring. Crabs with unusual articulated pincers and beforehand unknown fish have been found amongst dozens of species residing amid tall coral forests within the black depths of the ocean.

Large numbers of latest ocean species have been found by scientists off the coast of Tasmania within the first detailed research of life on Australia’s deep sea mountains.

A Galatheidae crab. Credit:Karen Homes, CSIRO

The scientists advised The Age the ocean mountains may be like subsea islands, the place species adapt so intently to every mountain that they might be discovered nowhere else. But heavy trawling by fishing boats had already denuded a few of the sea mountains.

The discoveries have been made by a CSIRO voyage to the one vary of deep sea mountains charted In Australian waters, the Southern Hills. The group of extinct volcanoes 35 million years previous stands as much as 2500 metres beneath the ocean floor about 100 kilometres south of Tasmania.

First noticed within the Eighties by fishermen looking profitable orange roughy colleges, they have been mapped by the Australian Geological Survey Organisation. The maps produced three dimensional photos which offer the clearest window but into the darkish sea mountain world.

“It was really exciting to have it rolling out beneath us on the swathe map,” AGSM senior principal analysis scientist, Dr Neville Exon, mentioned. “But we don’t really know if there are other similar fields in Australian waters. We just haven’t done the detailed work.”