From the Archives, 1997: Hanson forms a party as racism complaints soar

In a head-on problem to political and neighborhood leaders to counter racism, the Commissioner, Ms Zita Antonios, and Sydney’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Henry Tsang, joined forces solely hours earlier than the official launch of a brand new get together, known as Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation, by that Federal Independent MP.

Formal complaints of racism doubled through the previous 12 months as for the primary time race outstripped all different areas of complaints, the Race Discrimination Commissioner stated yesterday.

Ms Antonios said she was “significantly concerned” about what she saw as a rise of “organised racism” which reflected an international trend.

Pauline Hanson greets her supporters at Ipswich Civic Hall. Credit:Staff photographer

Cr Tsang pointed to a racist group disrupting a commemoration this week in Young of last century’s bloodbath of Chinese at Lambing Flat.

Formal complaints to the commissioner had been half the variety of these which had no respondent, such because the case of younger man who kicked a 10-year-old Asian boy within the abdomen this week. There had been 34 complaints through which there was no respondent final June. Since November, the variety of such complaints had been pretty fixed at about 85 a month. In February final 12 months there have been 22 formal complaints however 44 in February this 12 months.

Cr Tsang stated Mrs Hanson’s get together was for an “Australia that excludes anyone of ethnic background”. He urged folks to attend an anti-racism rally right this moment in Hyde Park.