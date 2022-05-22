From the Archives, 1997: Honours for Black Hawk disaster heroes

The crash web site of the 2 Black Hawk helicopters close to Townsville. Credit:Mike Bowers

The Governor-General, Sir William Deane, offered the awards, which included three Stars of Courage — the very best peacetime navy award.

Another chapter within the Black Hawk tragedy was closed yesterday when 14 troopers obtained bravery awards for his or her actions within the catastrophe amid questions on whether or not a surviving pilot ought to have additionally been honoured.

Honour for 14 heroes, however is one lacking?

First revealed in The Age on May 27, 1997

But the Opposition Leader and former Labor defence minister, Mr Kim Beazley, mentioned it was shocking that Captain David Burke, who saved lives by skilfully touchdown his burning and damaged helicopter on its wheels, had not been acknowledged for his efforts.

“I was certainly enormously impressed by the courage and the skill of the particular person concerned at the time and I’m sure that most Australians were,” Mr Beazley mentioned.

“I have to say I’m a little surprised. And I’m going to enter into correspondence on the subject.”

But a Defence Department spokesman mentioned Captain Burke had not been recognised as a result of he landed his helicopter, with its tail rotor lacking, in response to coaching procedures.

“The Australian Defence Force’s training procedures are designed to produce such good pilots. The medals are not awarded for skilful performance,” he mentioned.