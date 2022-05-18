From the Archives, 1997: Simpson’s donkey awarded posthumous Purple Cross

First revealed in The Age on May 20, 1997

Long gone however not forgotten

Private John ‘Simpson’ Kirkpatrick works with Murphy to hold an injured soldier to security. Credit:Australian War Memorial

Murphy the donkey wasn’t recognized for his pace over the rugged hills of Gallipoli, however his braveness below hearth as he carried wounded diggers from the frontline to medical tents on the seashore grew to become a part of ANZAC lore.

The RSPCA yesterday acknowledged Murphy’s efforts with a posthumous Purple Cross, an award for animals who’ve proven distinctive bravery on behalf of people. The award, offered by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Tim Fischer, was to honour all of the donkeys that labored with stretcher bearers at Gallipoli.