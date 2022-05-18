From the Archives, 1997: Simpson’s donkey awarded posthumous Purple Cross
First revealed in The Age on May 20, 1997
Long gone however not forgotten
Murphy the donkey wasn’t recognized for his pace over the rugged hills of Gallipoli, however his braveness below hearth as he carried wounded diggers from the frontline to medical tents on the seashore grew to become a part of ANZAC lore.
The RSPCA yesterday acknowledged Murphy’s efforts with a posthumous Purple Cross, an award for animals who’ve proven distinctive bravery on behalf of people. The award, offered by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Tim Fischer, was to honour all of the donkeys that labored with stretcher bearers at Gallipoli.
Murphy was “borrowed” from Greek water carters by John ‘Simpson’ Kirkpatrick —a stretcher bearer described by the conflict correspondent C.E.W. Bean as a fearless ANZAC who was killed by a sniper’s bullet whereas attempting to assist two wounded troopers.
The bond between Murphy and Kirkpatrick had develop into so sturdy that the donkey led stretcher bearers again to the spot the place Kirkpatrick had fallen.
Mr Fischer described Murphy’s story as one of many nice tales of the conflict.