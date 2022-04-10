From Volunteers to Allies: Members from the King’s College Community Share Their Journey to a Life-Long Partnership

[From August 2021 to May 2022, The Decade of Inclusion interview series will capture the past, present and future of the partnership between Division III and Special Olympics. This is the ninth article in the 10-part series. Stay tuned to hear how the lives of student-athletes and Special Olympics athletes have been impacted over time, what is happening currently, and what’s still to come.]

As we proceed to have a good time the 10-year anniversary of the Special Olympics and NCAA Division III partnership, it may be mentioned that the bond between the 2 organizations shaped properly over a decade in the past. Conferences and establishments throughout the nation had been growing partnerships lengthy earlier than Division III Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) formally launched the collaboration in August 2011. One of the a number of pioneers to assist create this institution; King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

King’s College student-athletes and Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes have shaped a powerful friendship because of their partnership.

King’s College Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, Cheryl Ish remembers her first encounter with Special Olympics similar to it was yesterday. In the late 2000s, Ish recollects a neighborhood group reaching out, asking for facility help. Not solely did she grant permission for Special Olympics athletes to make use of the gymnasium, however moreover offered volunteers to assist help with the inaugural occasion and the remainder is historical past. What turned out to be a easy, cordial favor, turned out to be a lifetime funding that might profit all events concerned. One of the primary student-athletes to witness this partnership blossom, now assistant athletics director, Megan Mundy, appears again at this relationship with nothing however cheerful ideas. “I had no idea how much the opportunity was going to impact my life for the better,” mentioned Mundy. “I loved the bonds that I made with not only the Special Olympics athletes but fellow King’s athletes. It really brought us together as an athletics community. It was just so fulfilling to see the progress that Special Olympics athletes would make from week to week and how much fun they would have at the same time.”

Special Olympics Pennsylvania athlete Aaron Keller added that he’s wanting ahead to the following time he can hyperlink up with the Monarchs on the court docket, however higher but construct extra friendships with all of the student-athletes. Emphasizing how welcoming each teams are, Keller left us together with his favourite quote, “When everyone wins, everyone is included.” All interviewees strongly consider the partnership will proceed to maneuver in a optimistic course, not solely at King’s College but additionally Division III-wide. After coming off a pandemic, which altered annual occasions between Special Olympics Pennsylvania and King’s College, there isn’t any yet one more desirous to get this present again on the highway than these two teams. With a lot to look ahead to within the close to future, King’s College is past decided to hold this unification on for an additional decade to come back.

The objective of the partnership is to reinforce the lives of Division III student-athletes and Special Olympics athletes by means of a mutual studying expertise. The extra that student-athletes start to comprehend the rewards from the partnership don’t come from volunteering, however extra so desirous to be current, the extra either side will profit as an entire just like the Monarchs of King’s College.