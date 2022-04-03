From Werri Beach to a war zone: filmmaker George Gittoes goes to Ukraine

Loading In all these locations, as in Ukraine, his aim is to transcend the headlines and battle traces. His movie, whose working title is Love in War, goals to doc the lovers, {couples} and households separated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the place almost all girls and kids have left, leaving primarily Ukrainian males to take up arms in opposition to Russian forces. “We are not about guns and war, we are about people and humanity, and interestingly people become softer when they live through hard times,” Gittoes says. This battle isn’t any totally different. Despite the deaths of not less than 5 Western journalists this month in Ukraine, together with US filmmaker Brent Renaud, the 2 stay undeterred. “It’s almost madness to come here, but we are making the decision to go into harm’s way to help spread the message of peace … I don’t think we could get out of here now even if we wanted to.

“When Hellen and I arrived here a week ago, every hour felt like we were literally playing Russian roulette with our lives. Bombs and missiles were raining down all around Kyiv and the TV news was anything but heartening. “The good news is that we have found our feet and begun to think this is survivable and will stay as long as it takes,” Gittoes says. Hellen Rose on the empty streets of Kyiv. Credit:George Gittoes “We’ve made friends with the soldiers,” says Rose, a former faculty instructor, who takes cups of tea, espresso, breakfast pancakes and books to learn to the Ukrainian troopers, and infrequently sings them the Buddy Holly tune Raining in My Heart, the phrases of which she’s modified to “Ukraine is in my heart.” “It always elicits a smile and sometimes tears when the soldiers hear this – it also calms down the few children we’ve met,” she says. “Often soldiers sing along.”

Most of the troopers are nearly kids themselves she says. They’ve met college college students, a transgender soldier, a former ballerina, and a former IT employee all of whom have had no army expertise till they got AK-47s and uniforms to struggle for Ukrainian forces. View of Kyiv from Dante’s Park. Credit:George Gittoes “Hellen and I climbed a hill to Dante’s Park to look out on the modern city of Kyiv. Smoke from bombs billowed behind a skyline of tall buildings as broad as a combination of the CBDs of Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne combined. Having spent all our time in the old city around the Maidan we had not realised how huge Kyiv is. Loading “On our way home we were stopped by a bunch of heavy black uniformed cops. They prevented us filming some sandbags walling up the front of a shutdown McDonald’s restaurant. A battleship had been painted onto them and there was other graffiti worthy of Banksy.

“These guys were ‘heavy’ and going over our papers as though they were looking for a loophole that would enable them to arrest us. “Suddenly they turned and ran from us taking out their handguns. A few minutes later they were dragging a woman along who was fighting to be let go. Hellen and I signalled to them that we were witnessing. Their struggling prisoner was taken behind the bags, and we realised the former MacDonald’s was now a police detention centre. “The air raid sirens began blaring close to our apartment – the building manager pulled us in through the door, and told us to take immediate cover back in our room,” Gittoes says. Gittoes in entrance of a few of the sandbagging across the metropolis. Credit:Hellen Rose Where the 2 will stay residing, in hope they are going to be in a chief place to movie occasions in Maidan sq. when the women and men of Ukraine are reunited on the finish of hostilities.