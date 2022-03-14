From wool buyer to teacher: the mid-career professionals heading into classrooms
“I wouldn’t change my path for anything, but I am glad that I have an opportunity to pursue teaching which is something I probably wouldn’t have been in a situation to do otherwise,” she mentioned.
The mid-career educating program is a part of the training division’s long-term educating workforce technique amid persevering with shortages.
Internal paperwork final 12 months revealed one in six teachers is working outside their area of expertise, together with 22 per cent of maths lecturers for years 7 to 10.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos mentioned the quick observe program would do little to stem the scarcity of lecturers.
“The numbers that might be attracted would be but a fraction, and an almost negligible fraction, of those that are required,” he mentioned.
“The latest publicly available data tabled in Parliament in February show we have 2383 teacher vacancies in NSW.
“The underlying causes of teacher shortages, as confirmed by government report after government report, are uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads.
“These are barriers for not only those wanting to enter teaching in traditional courses but also mid-career teachers.”
Applications will even open on Tuesday for the federal government’s FASTstream program, which targets educating graduates and skilled lecturers with management ambition to speed up their careers.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell mentioned: “We are also fast-tracking our best and brightest teachers into principal roles, providing them with targeted support, mentoring and professional development so they are ready to succeed as a principal within 10 years.”
