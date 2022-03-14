From wool buyer to teacher: the mid-career professionals heading into classrooms

“I wouldn’t change my path for anything, but I am glad that I have an opportunity to pursue teaching which is something I probably wouldn’t have been in a situation to do otherwise,” she mentioned.

The mid-career educating program is a part of the training division’s long-term educating workforce technique amid persevering with shortages.

Internal paperwork final 12 months revealed one in six teachers is working outside their area of expertise, together with 22 per cent of maths lecturers for years 7 to 10.

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos mentioned the quick observe program would do little to stem the scarcity of lecturers.

“The numbers that might be attracted would be but a fraction, and an almost negligible fraction, of those that are required,” he mentioned.