From world-class umpire to club groundsman: Tributes pour in for ‘servant’ Rudi Koertzen | Sport

Cricket South Africa joined the broader cricketing neighborhood in mourning the loss of life of legendary SA umpire Rudi Koertzen.

As tributes from everywhere in the world poured in, a dominant theme to the 73-year-old’s life turns into obvious: servitude.

Koertzen was nonetheless just lately giving again to the sport by serving as Despatch Cricket Club’s groundsman.

Much like the remainder of the world cricketing fraternity, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday expressed its “shock and sadness” on the loss of life of umpiring legend Rudi Koertzen.

The 73-year-old, who was on his approach again to Gqeberha from a {golfing} weekend in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, was killed together with two different occupants in a head-on collision on the N2 close to Still Bay.

An affable man, Koertzen put South African umpiring on the map upon the game’s return from isolation in 1991 and ultimately went on to officiate in at least 331 internationals, of which his 209 ODIs remains to be a file.

It’s that legacy, CSA heavyweights argue, that proved the impetus for the continued exploits of native counterparts similar to Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Bongani Jele, Shaun George and Allahudien Paleker.

“Rudi departs at the time when cricket is beginning to enjoy the fruit of his toil. His passing has robbed us of a giant upon his foundation we now stand,” Lawson Naidoo, CSA’s chairperson, mentioned in a press release.

“While this is a sad day for cricket in South Africa, we are however comforted by the many lessons of servitude and servant leadership he has left behind for us to embody and emulate.”

Pholetsi Moseki, the native governing physique’s chief govt, echoed these sentiments.

“The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game. Koertzen’s contribution to umpiring, to which he spent the better part of his life speaks volumes about his selfless dedication and commitment,” he mentioned.

“With his demise, another curtain of a rich legacy has fallen, but will never be forgotten. In his honour, let’s decree to embody his passion for umpiring and unearth a crop of umpires who will carry the fortunes of the game into the future.”

Indeed, Koertzen was till his loss of life nonetheless actively concerned at Despatch Cricket Club, the place he served as groundsman and was invariably employed as the person who spearheaded capping ceremonies.

In a touching gesture, gamers from the membership got here collectively on Tuesday afternoon to kind a guard of honour.

Meanwhile, numerous cricketing greats paid tribute to the person affectionately nicknamed “Slow Death” due to how he protractedly raised his arm in giving batters out.

Legendary Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis notably labelled him a “gentlemen”, whereas former dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared how Koertzen as soon as instructed him to play correctly in order that he might watch him bat.

