Front-seat birthing suite: Mum delivers baby roadside after local hospital unit closes

The birthing suite suspension got here amid a crisis gripping Portland District Health that has already resulted in a single ophthalmologist quitting.

More than 200 neighborhood members protested earlier this 12 months amid fears companies can be lower and accusations the newly put in board did not safe sufficient everlasting workers.

Portland District Health declined to remark, though it’s understood midwives have been accessible on name on the time. Chairman Peter Matthews has beforehand apologised for the birthing suite closure, which is anticipated to final at the least three months.

The Laws had packed towels, sanitiser, gloves and even scissors to chop the umbilical wire in case Ms Laws needed to give start on the roadside with out medical help. Thankfully, paramedics reached them in time.

Mr Laws mentioned he was grateful to the paramedics who delivered his child, however he hoped different households have been spared the identical expertise.