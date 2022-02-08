FRONTLINE | A judiciary in crisis? Join us as we interrogate the JSC’s Chief Justice interviews | News24

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the vacant workplace of Chief Justice got here to a bitter finish final week, culminating in a screaming match between Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and EFF chief Julius Malema.

The heated change capped off a week of interviews that were defined by rampant politicking and unfair, biased questioning.

This included Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo being confronted by advocate Dali Mpofu SC and Malema, who’re commissioners on the JSC, with questions on unsubstantiated sexual harassment “rumours” regarding him.

Is this a judiciary in disaster? News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson will unpack this query with News24 senior authorized reporter Karyn Maughan, Casac government seacretary Lawson Naidoo, and Helen Suzman Foundation government director Nicole Fritz.

