‘Fruit Ninja in real life’: Man cuts apples in the air by sword, bags record

Guinness World Records (GWR) usually takes to Instagram to share movies showcasing varied information that go away individuals intrigued. Just like this video of a person slicing apples within the air utilizing his sword. There is an opportunity that the video will make your jaw drop in marvel.

“Fastest time to cut five apples in the air by sword, 11.13 secs by Moyin Xiongluo aka Liang Yizhi,” GWR wrote whereas posting the video. While replying to their very own put up, additionally they shared some extra details about the file holder. “Martial arts enthusiast Moyin Xiongluo is a famous on Douyin – the Chinese version of Tiktok – with millions of followers. Xionglou has practiced Chinese martial arts with swords and darts since he was a young boy to follow his family’s traditions,” they added.

The video opens to point out Moyin Xiongluo standing in entrance of a desk with 5 apples stored on it. Then, one after the other he picks up the apples, throws them it the air and slices them utilizing his sword. Towards the tip of the video, he additionally takes a chunk out of one of many slices he reduce.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 9 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered a number of likes. Till now, the clip has gathered greater than 32,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising.

The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied reactions. A couple of have been additionally reminded of the online game Fruit Ninja. In this recreation, the gamers survive and transfer ahead by slicing fruits that seem on the display screen. Just like this Instagram person who wrote, “Fruit Ninja in real life.” Another particular person expressed, “What in the Fruit Ninja.”

“Nice to see him enjoying the fruit of his labour,” joked one other. “Love how he takes a bite at the end,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on this fascinating world file?