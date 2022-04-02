Frustration over Northcote Golf Course plan delays

Loading “The future of the Northcote golf course was expected to come to council after the consultation process and submissions hearing that had occurred over five months ago,” she mentioned. “Why should we let the community think that we are potentially manipulating the findings or anything along those lines if we’re not releasing the raw data?” The movement was supported by Councillor Gaetano Greco, Councillor Tim Laurence and Councillor Julie Williams however was voted down by the vast majority of the council – together with Greens councillor and deputy Mayor Trent McCarthy, who has lengthy advocated for wider public use of the positioning. Although the session interval closed in December, Mr McCarthy mentioned the delay was attributable to discussions with the world’s conventional homeowners, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation.

“I think it would be highly inappropriate for council to release any of the consultation that we’ve received to date until that process has been completed,” he mentioned. A spokeswoman for the Wurundjeri Corporation mentioned there had been preliminary discussions between the council and the company, however the board had not come to a proper place on the difficulty of the golf course. Eyebrows had been additionally raised when the council admitted that it had solely thought-about 7000 of the 11,000 responses obtained. Emails seen by The Sunday Age present a council officer advised a survey respondent that just about 4000 responses had been sidelined as a result of they had been incomplete or duplicated. But Tim Holdsworth, a Northcote resident and golfer, mentioned submissions made by many individuals within the {golfing} neighborhood had been eliminated throughout the session course of – together with members of the family from the identical family.

Mr Holdsworth, whose organisation Northcote Community & Golf Hub has backing from peak physique Golfing Australia, mentioned there was frustration over the dearth of transparency, and his members feared a pre-determined final result to shut the course. He mentioned the controversy had unfairly painted the golf course as solely being utilized by elite, older, white males. ”They only in the near past had their [LGBTIQ] Rainbow Cup, you could have a whole lot of the native Aboriginal neighborhood play golf there, you could have Greeks Italians, younger folks, previous folks, tradies after work stopping for video games – that’s how public golf programs work,” he mentioned. The foyer group has introduced a plan for the golf greens to remain, however with some elements of the positioning opened up as conservation areas, strolling trails and a pavilion. He mentioned proponents of getting the area turned solely into parkland had been naive about how pricey the area can be to keep up. Tim Holdsworth of the foyer group ‘Northcote Community & Golf Hub’ with different native golfers. Credit:Chris Hopkins

“Parks don’t derive any revenue, whereas the golf course gets revenue,” he mentioned. Ruth Liston, representing a gaggle known as Community to Unlock Northcote Golf Course who created the unique petition to permit the golf course for use as parkland, mentioned she thought the delay was “pretty standard”. “You can receive a report from a consultant and you still need to present the data in a particular way that’s unstable by the whole community,” she mentioned. “I don’t believe that they are manipulating the report in either way.” Although she needs to see golf finish on the area she mentioned she anticipated the outcomes of the info would present “people want a variety of uses.” Northcote is one in every of two public programs in Darebin council space, with Bundoora Park Public Golf course 10 kilometres to the north-east.