FTP takeaways: Bangladesh the busiest, fewer ODIs for India, and T20 windows aplenty





More worldwide cricket on the menu

Even as new franchise T20 leagues sprout up like mushrooms in the course of the monsoon – the South African and UAE selection will debut in January – the ICC’s new FTP comprises an elevated variety of worldwide matches in the course of the 2023-27 cycle. From 694 matches within the present FTP (2019-23), the 12 Full Members will play 777 worldwide matches – 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is – within the subsequent four-year interval. And that is not counting ICC tournaments, of which there’s one yearly (for the primary time because the 2011-2015 FTP). Expect the country-versus-franchise debate to get a lot louder.

More Tests, however not everybody

There are extra Tests scheduled on this new FTP- 21 extra actually – than between 2019-23. But for those who dig a bit of deeper that is not essentially trigger for optimism for these nervous about Test cricket’s well being. Four of the 9 international locations that play the World Test Championship (WTC) are taking part in fewer Tests (England play six fewer Tests); if South Africa’s Test sequence with Australia had not been cancelled, they too can be taking part in much less of the longest format within the new cycle. The huge bounce within the variety of Tests within the FTP has come largely from an enormous improve within the variety of Tests that Afghanistan are scheduled to play (see beneath).

Bangladesh get busy

Who’s taking part in probably the most video games within the new FTP? Not India or England, however Bangladesh. They have a whopping 150 bilateral worldwide matches within the subsequent four-year cycle. While there is a rising murmur concerning the level of ODIs, Bangladesh are giving the 50-over format probably the most love by taking part in 59 matches. They’re additionally simply behind the Big Three within the variety of Tests (34).

South Africa taking it straightforward?

On the opposite finish of the busyness scale, you’ve got obtained South Africa, who’re taking part in solely 113 bilateral internationals within the new FTP. That’s greater than solely Ireland and Zimbabwe. South Africa’s schedule comprises the second-fewest T20Is (46), the fewest ODIs (39), and fewer Tests (28) than Bangladesh and New Zealand. In reality, within the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, South Africa should not taking part in any sequence longer than two Tests (and they’re at present prime of that desk and potential finalists). One motive for this may very well be that Cricket South Africa need to preserve its worldwide gamers utterly free to play its new T20 League in January, after which there’s the two-and-a-half month IPL window, throughout which a whole lot of the highest South African gamers can be in India.

T20 home windows for everybody

Another characteristic of this FTP is the variety of home windows which have been created for the Another characteristic of this FTP is the variety of home windows which have been created for the T20 leagues of different countries . The largest one is for the IPL. There could be very little worldwide cricket scheduled from the center of March to the tip of May between 2023 and 2027, in order that the highest gamers from all international locations – minus Pakistan – can participate within the IPL. Other international locations have various kinds of home windows for his or her leagues. Australia have tried to minimise white-ball video games of their conventional January slot so their very own elite gamers can play the BBL; Bangladesh have saved every January free for the BPL; the ECB has a small window for the Hundred in August; CSA are doing likewise for his or her league; the PSL shifts its home windows however has one yearly; the CPL has August-September.

Bad information for ODIs?

The T20 revolution solely actually took off as soon as India embraced the shortest format with open arms after their victory within the 2007 T20 World Cup. So what does it imply for ODIs if 50-over cricket appears to be The T20 revolution solely actually took off as soon as India embraced the shortest format with open arms after their victory within the 2007 T20 World Cup. So what does it imply for ODIs if 50-over cricket appears to be India’s least favoured format in the new FTP ? India are taking part in solely 42 ODIs within the 2023-27 FTP cycle, the second-fewest among the many 12 Full Members, they usually aren’t taking part in any sequence longer than three ODIs.

More video games between the Big Three

India, England and Australia may also see extra of one another within the new FTP than they did within the present one. They had a complete of 65 internationals – 27 Tests, 21 ODIs and 17 T20Is – scheduled between 2019 and 2023. In the following four-year cycle, they’re right down to play a complete of 78 video games: 30 Tests, 20 ODIs and 28 T20 internationals.

Afghanistan’s Test revolution

Since their Test debut in India in 2018, Afghanistan have solely performed a complete of six matches up to now. They have gotten 21 scheduled on this subsequent cycle, another than Zimbabwe and solely 4 lower than Sri Lanka. It stays to be seen, although, what number of of those 21 really get performed.





Source link