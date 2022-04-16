Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast

A tanker carrying 750 tons of diesel gasoline from Egypt to Malta sank Saturday within the Gulf of Gabes off Tunisia’s southeast coast, sparking a rush to keep away from a spill.

“The ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. For the moment, there is no leak,” native courtroom spokesman Mohamed Karray mentioned.

A catastrophe prevention committee would meet within the coming hours “to decide on the measures to be taken,” he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was headed from the Egyptian port of Damietta to the European island of Malta when it requested entry to Tunisian waters on Friday night as a result of unhealthy climate.

The tanker is 58 meters (63 yards) lengthy and 9 meters broad, in keeping with ship monitoring web site vesseltracker.com.

It started taking water round seven kilometers (over 4 miles) offshore within the Gulf of Gabes and the engine room was engulfed, in keeping with a Tunisian surroundings ministry assertion.

It mentioned Tunisian authorities evacuated the seven-member crew.

Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui was travelling to Gabes “to evaluate the situation… and to take necessary preventive decisions in coordination with the regional authorities,” a ministry assertion mentioned.

Authorities have activated “the national emergency plan for the prevention of marine pollution with the aim of bringing the situation under control and avoiding the spread of pollutants.”

Court spokesman Karray mentioned the Georgian captain, 4 Turks and two Azerbaijanis had been briefly hospitalized for checks and had been now in a lodge.

The protection, inside, transport and customs ministries had been working to keep away from “a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact,” the surroundings ministry mentioned.

Before the ship sank, the ministry had described the scenario as “alarming” however “under control.”

The Gulf of Gabes was historically a fishing space however activists say it has suffered from air pollution as a result of phosphate processing industries primarily based close to town of Gabes.

The final maritime accident involving the nation was in October 2018, when Tunisian freighter Ulysse slammed into the Cyprus-based Virginia anchored about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the northern tip of the French island of Corsica, sending lots of of tons of gasoline spilling into the Mediterranean.

It took a number of days of maritime maneuvers to disentangle the boats and pump some 520 cubic meters of propulsion gasoline, which had escaped tanks.

Read extra:

Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves rise to $8 billion

Biden increases crude oil royalty rate, scales back leases

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say ship smuggling fuel seized in Gulf, seven arrested