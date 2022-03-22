Fuel Prices To Again Be Increased Today, Second Day In A Row: Report

The retailer started elevating gasoline costs from Tuesday after a spot of greater than 4 months.

New Delhi:

Indian Oil Corp, the nation’s prime gasoline retailer, will increase petrol and diesel worth by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such improve in pump costs in as many days, a notification despatched to sellers confirmed on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will price 97.01 rupees ($1.28), whereas diesel costs might be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification despatched to sellers present.

Three state-run gasoline retailers – Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp – dominate gasoline retailing in India, and have a tendency to maneuver their costs collectively.

