Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged Across Metros For 32 Consecutive Days

Petrol costs remained unchanged immediately throughout metro cities on May 8, 2022

Petrol and diesel costs remained unchanged for the thirty second consecutive day on Sunday, May 8, 2022 throughout metro cities. In Delhi, a litre of petrol prices Rs 105.41, whereas the diesel fee stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

Fuel costs had been final raised by 80 paise per litre on April 6, marking the 14th improve since March 22 that made petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 10 a litre, respectively.

Currently, petrol is offered at Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, whereas diesel is offered at Rs 104.77. Fuel costs are the best in Mumbai amongst all of the 4 metro cities.

Petrol prices Rs 110.85 in Chennai, whereas diesel is offered at Rs 100.94. In Kolkata, petrol is retailed at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel is offered at Rs 99.83.

Click Here To Check Fuel Rates Across Metros, Other Cities

Earlier between November 4, 2021 and March 22, 2022 gas charges had been held regular regardless of the spike in world crude oil costs as meeting elections in politically essential states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur had been being held.

State-run oil refiners similar to Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the gas charges each day, by making an allowance for the crude oil costs within the worldwide markets, and the rupee-dollar trade charges. Any modifications in gas costs are carried out with impact from 6 am on daily basis.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports to satisfy its oil wants and, the home petrol and diesel costs are linked to worldwide charges.

Globally, crude oil costs edged increased as Brent crude rose to $112.4 a barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $109.8 a barrel within the earlier session on May 6.