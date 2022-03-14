Fuel reserve, income support would ease bowser pain

There isn’t any restrict to the ‘do-nothing’ method this federal authorities has to decreasing air pollution (“Australia lags on low-emissions jet fuel”, smh.com.au, March 14). It appears many nations are investing in sustainable aviation gas the place bio-fuels produced can emit as much as 80 per cent much less air pollution when burned. Unlike elsewhere, there’s nothing on a business stage occurring right here. There isn’t any federal help. Here is a local weather motion trade ready to increase, however we now have a severely dysfunctional authorities intent on doing nothing, as regular. – Dennis O’Hara, Wanniassa (ACT) War crimes abound, because the world dithers Vladimir Putin is a conflict legal, says Geoffrey Robertson (“Recognise Putin for what he is”, March 14). Putin’s transgressions are apparent and the proof abounds. And but, various nations, highly effective and in any other case, hedge their bets, sit on the fence or actively assist Putin in his shame. Nations which have constructed their wealth and energy with the help of Western democracies and the relative peace of “the rules-based order”. As naive as that is, in 2022, I might count on that blatant conflict crimes can’t be ignored by even essentially the most facile authorities. – Marie Del Monte, Ashfield Robertson rightly suggests Putin might dwell one other 30 years, if a nimble murderer can’t be discovered. Putin might think about retiring to an remoted idyll to chew over his legacy and, surrounded by cronies, be secure from any price of accountability. But he ought to take heed from the teachings of historical past from his personal nation’s approach of coping with political deviations, such because the demise of Trotsky by ice decide in Mexico City. – Brian Thornton, Stanmore Yes, Europe and the US behaved arrogantly and unwisely in the best way they managed the growth eastward of NATO (Letters, March 14). But no, this isn’t an equal to Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine, or Russian threats to make use of nuclear weapons. Who can’t be moved by the courageous resistance of the folks of Ukraine, by the scholars in uniform admitting their concern however taking a stand, and by the disgusting Russian bombing of the Mariupol hospital? Putin has proven us who his gang actually is. There are moments in historical past when laborious selections should be made. This is considered one of them. The democracies should take a agency navy stand towards Russian aggression whereas they nonetheless can. The victory of democracy just isn’t inevitable. The argument is fought and gained by those that flip up. – Tom Mangan, Woy Woy Bay

I don’t blame the Russian folks. They are as impotent as we’re. I don’t blame the troopers. They do what they’re skilled to do. I blame the Russian management. That small cadre that makes the choices. And we, the democratic world who take into account our views progressive and morally superior, do what? Wave a finger in angst. Bluster and throw pebbles. Where are the world leaders? We heap reward on Volodymyr Zelensky but don’t ask why the leaders of the free world don’t again him. We admire his resolve and switch to the following story. I concern we now have been hollowed out. Our system of presidency is all concerning the speak, not the stroll. Appearance, not motion. Promises, not supply. Putin is both a wake-up name or affirmation of our decline. Everything I see tells me it’s the latter. – Neville Turbit, Russell Lea Tracy Rockwell (Letters, March 14) laments that in regard to the Ukraine disaster, the West has “no stomach for a fight”. What the leaders of the West are doing is protecting a cool head, and taking care to keep away from plunging the world right into a nuclear conflict. That the folks of Ukraine are caught within the center is greater than regrettable. Convincing impartial nations that Putin is a harmful madman is one step in direction of curbing his powers. This just isn’t a time for dashing in with all weapons blazing; it’s a time for sanctions and diplomacy that will finally lead to a secure and sane examination of the state of affairs. – Derrick Mason, Boorowa Labor should name out tremendous inequity If the federal government doesn’t restrict how a lot folks can have of their self-managed superannuation funds, the Labor Party should act (“Super tax breaks for the wealthy likely to stay”, March 2). The 2019 figures within the lately launched Retirement Income Review present that 11,000 folks had fund balances of $5 million or extra of their accounts (one particular person had $544 million). They acquired more in tax concessions than those received by all low-income households combined. This prices the federal funds $36 billion in forgone tax yearly, 3 times the quantity spent on Newstart/JobSeeker funds. Left uncapped, these concessions will change into unsustainable, surpassing even the price of the aged pension by the following decade. Labor is unlikely to lose votes by supporting the reforms proposed by the highest superannuation our bodies. The 11,000 are unlikely to vote for them, however the a whole bunch of hundreds, outraged that their taxes subsidise this inequitable scheme, together with those that have had to attract on modest tremendous balances to outlive latest disasters, and the women denied taxpayer-funded superannuation on paid parental leave in all probability would. It can be Labor, not the federal government, proving that it’s higher at managing the economic system on this upcoming election marketing campaign. – Avona Butterfield, Wahroonga Profit and loss

While privatising some authorities companies might have been profitable in financial phrases, the failures are actually coming dwelling to roost. The Howard authorities’s opening up of aged care to for-profit operators and the NSW Liberal authorities’s privatisation of the electrical energy technology trade are two traditional examples the place there are actually huge failures (“Aged care body calls for $4b injection”, March 14). With the aged care royal fee exposing the therapy of our aged in care by profit-driven companies, amid requires taxpayer-funded bailouts, and the Morrison authorities’s panicking over the early closure of coal-fired energy stations – which has resulted within the funding by taxpayers of a gas-powered station – one begins to surprise the place the advantages are actually for these privatised important companies. What different unexpected disasters are coming our approach from authorities privatisations? I’m considering water, roads, land titles to call a couple of. – John Watkins, Collins Creek First factor, ban weapons Thank you, Teela Reid (“Rage and fear valid after verdict”, March 14). As you say: “We need enforceable police accountability mechanisms for abuses of power and systemic changes to confront and dismantle the systemic racism that is rife among the police forces across Australia.” Can somebody, anybody, who walks the corridors of energy acknowledge this want and work to realize it? Until that’s achieved can we, on the very least, ban police weapons in Aboriginal communities? – Jean McPherson, Cardiff Reid’s account of the injustice confronted by Indigenous Australians and the following concern they really feel merely strolling round of their houses is compelling. In 2022, it’s past the pale {that a} younger Indigenous man was killed for threatening police with a pair of medical scissors. We must face the reality and really implement coaching that may guarantee a unique expertise for Indigenous Australians. – Gordana Martinovich, Dulwich Hill There are many elements that led to the tragic demise of Kumanjayi Walker in his dwelling in 2019 (“Profound issues remain after acquittal in NT”, March 14). Our justice system is clearly not match for objective. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have had no enter to its design and little engagement in its administration. Our First Peoples have put ahead the Uluru Statement from the Heart as the best way to allow important change. Imagine the optimistic affect on each Australian if these deaths and incarceration tendencies may very well be reversed. Let’s give it an opportunity. Nothing else appears to be working. – David Hind, Neutral Bay

For whom the decibels toll As varied ranges of presidency hold forcing residential residences beside crowded roads, it is important measures are launched to restrict using sirens to when they’re truly wanted and cease modified automobiles and motorbikes that make extreme noise (“Cities sounding out ways to hush hoons’ road racket”, March 14). The basic hum of noise is ok, however extreme disrupters ought to be stopped; how they don’t get booked demonstrates that neither the police nor the federal government care. – Michael Bremner, Waterloo ‘National’: that’s you, Feds I’m perplexed by the logic of Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar’s argument that the federal authorities must anticipate state governments’ requests to declare a nationwide emergency to cope with the latest unprecedented floods (“Sukkar insists states must flag disaster”, March 14). So, what was the purpose in passing the National Emergency Declaration Act in December 2020 within the aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires two years in the past? Another smoke and mirror trick. – Thiam Ang, Beecroft David Crowe stories Labor senator Murray Watt as saying “The fact is they [federal government] do have power to unilaterally send in the ADF if they choose to”. I might say it’s not solely the facility, nevertheless it additionally has the accountability. And it has failed, once more. – Martin Corben, Lennox Head

When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, the chaos that adopted – by which a whole bunch of hundreds have been left with out meals, water or shelter for weeks – was exacerbated by a sluggish and unco-ordinated response from authorities emergency authorities. I informed an American cousin on the time “That would never happen here. The SAS, RFS and the army would be immediately deployed and the situation would be under control quickly”. How improper I used to be. – Robert Hickey, Green Point God forbid that conflict would ever come to this nation. Given the response of presidency/emergency companies to our latest crises, we would simply as nicely give up. – Michael Burleigh, North Sydney Money talks I consider Dominic Perrottet this time (“No advice on harsher restrictions: Premier”, March 14). That recommendation got here from Health. He takes his recommendation from Treasury. – Peter Bourke, Rockdale Quid professional quo: mosquito

I needed to rescue a huntsman spider from my bathtub because it couldn’t climb out (Letters, March 14). I took it exterior and hopefully in its gratitude it should assist hold the mosquitoes at bay. – Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Not even tomorrow I seen that Judy Christian virtually bought her want for a Warne-free paper right now (Letters, March 14) apart from her personal point out of Shane Warne and the next letter. Tomorrow possibly? – Joy Paterson, Mount Annan Renovation nation I want Woollahra Council would refuse extra DAs. Presently, within the 4 streets round us, not less than 23 houses have been partially or utterly demolished. If persons are searching for tradies for the time being, they want look no additional than Bellevue Hill. – Penelope Rice, Bellevue Hill

Nucular possibility Tim Hunter (Letters, March 14), I’ll see your Scott’s “nucular”, and lift you your Albo’s “impordant” – each irksome, and trivial. – Rosemary O’Brien, Ashfield Fifty in a flash Like Melissa Colburn, my husband and I lately celebrated a big milestone (“Finding a moment to mark a milestone”, March 14). We have lately celebrated our fiftieth marriage ceremony anniversary. I don’t know the way it went so quick. All of a sudden, we managed to succeed in a milestone neither of our mother and father did. It is a blessing to have the ability to have a good time that a lot time collectively, regardless that it looks like a blink. – Roslynne Hunt, Riverview The digital view