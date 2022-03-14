Fuel reserve, income support would ease bowser pain

There is not any restrict to the ‘do-nothing’ method this federal authorities has to decreasing air pollution (“Australia lags on low-emissions jet fuel”, smh.com.au, March 14). It appears many nations are investing in sustainable aviation gas the place bio-fuels produced can emit as much as 80 per cent much less air pollution when burned. Unlike elsewhere, there may be nothing on a business stage occurring right here. There is not any federal help. Here is a local weather motion business ready to increase, however now we have a critically dysfunctional authorities intent on doing nothing, as normal. – Dennis O’Hara, Wanniassa (ACT) War crimes abound, because the world dithers Vladimir Putin is a battle prison, says Geoffrey Robertson (“Recognise Putin for what he is”, March 14). Putin’s transgressions are apparent and the proof abounds. And but, a lot of nations, highly effective and in any other case, hedge their bets, sit on the fence or actively help Putin in his shame. Nations which have constructed their wealth and energy with the help of Western democracies and the relative peace of “the rules-based order”. As naive as that is, in 2022, I might anticipate that blatant battle crimes can’t be ignored by even essentially the most facile authorities. – Marie Del Monte, Ashfield Robertson rightly suggests Putin might reside one other 30 years, if a nimble murderer can’t be discovered. Putin might think about retiring to an remoted idyll to chew over his legacy and, surrounded by cronies, be secure from any price of duty. But he ought to take heed from the teachings of historical past from his personal nation’s manner of coping with political deviations, such because the loss of life of Trotsky by ice decide in Mexico City. – Brian Thornton, Stanmore Yes, Europe and the US behaved arrogantly and unwisely in the way in which they managed the growth eastward of NATO (Letters, March 14). But no, this isn’t an equal to Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine, or Russian threats to make use of nuclear weapons. Who can’t be moved by the courageous resistance of the individuals of Ukraine, by the scholars in uniform admitting their concern however taking a stand, and by the disgusting Russian bombing of the Mariupol hospital? Putin has proven us who his gang actually is. There are moments in historical past when laborious selections should be made. This is one among them. The democracies should take a agency army stand in opposition to Russian aggression whereas they nonetheless can. The victory of democracy just isn’t inevitable. The argument is fought and received by those that flip up. – Tom Mangan, Woy Woy Bay

I don’t blame the Russian individuals. They are as impotent as we’re. I don’t blame the troopers. They do what they’re skilled to do. I blame the Russian management. That small cadre that makes the selections. And we, the democratic world who take into account our views progressive and morally superior, do what? Wave a finger in angst. Bluster and throw pebbles. Where are the world leaders? We heap reward on Volodymyr Zelensky but don’t ask why the leaders of the free world don’t again him. We admire his resolve and switch to the following story. I concern now we have been hollowed out. Our system of presidency is all in regards to the discuss, not the stroll. Appearance, not motion. Promises, not supply. Putin is both a wake-up name or affirmation of our decline. Everything I see tells me it’s the latter. – Neville Turbit, Russell Lea Tracy Rockwell (Letters, March 14) laments that in regard to the Ukraine disaster, the West has “no stomach for a fight”. What the leaders of the West are doing is preserving a cool head, and taking care to keep away from plunging the world right into a nuclear battle. That the individuals of Ukraine are caught within the center is greater than regrettable. Convincing impartial nations that Putin is a harmful madman is one step in direction of curbing his powers. This just isn’t a time for dashing in with all weapons blazing; it’s a time for sanctions and diplomacy that will finally lead to a secure and sane examination of the state of affairs. – Derrick Mason, Boorowa Labor should name out tremendous inequity If the federal government doesn’t restrict how a lot individuals can have of their self-managed superannuation funds, the Labor Party should act (“Super tax breaks for the wealthy likely to stay”, March 2). The 2019 figures within the not too long ago launched Retirement Income Review present that 11,000 individuals had fund balances of $5 million or extra of their accounts (one particular person had $544 million). They acquired more in tax concessions than those received by all low-income households combined. This prices the federal price range $36 billion in forgone tax yearly, thrice the quantity spent on Newstart/JobSeeker funds. Left uncapped, these concessions will grow to be unsustainable, surpassing even the price of the aged pension by the following decade. Labor is unlikely to lose votes by supporting the reforms proposed by the highest superannuation our bodies. The 11,000 are unlikely to vote for them, however the tons of of hundreds, outraged that their taxes subsidise this inequitable scheme, together with those that have had to attract on modest tremendous balances to outlive latest disasters, and the women denied taxpayer-funded superannuation on paid parental leave most likely would. It could be Labor, not the federal government, proving that it’s higher at managing the financial system on this upcoming election marketing campaign. – Avona Butterfield, Wahroonga Profit and loss

While privatising some authorities providers might have been profitable in financial phrases, the failures are actually coming house to roost. The Howard authorities’s opening up of aged care to for-profit operators and the NSW Liberal authorities’s privatisation of the electrical energy technology business are two basic examples the place there are actually huge failures (“Aged care body calls for $4b injection”, March 14). With the aged care royal fee exposing the therapy of our aged in care by profit-driven companies, amid requires taxpayer-funded bailouts, and the Morrison authorities’s panicking over the early closure of coal-fired energy stations – which has resulted within the funding by taxpayers of a gas-powered station – one begins to surprise the place the advantages are actually for these privatised important providers. What different unexpected disasters are coming our manner from authorities privatisations? I’m pondering water, roads, land titles to call a number of. – John Watkins, Collins Creek First factor, ban weapons Thank you, Teela Reid (“Rage and fear valid after verdict”, March 14). As you say: “We need enforceable police accountability mechanisms for abuses of power and systemic changes to confront and dismantle the systemic racism that is rife among the police forces across Australia.” Can somebody, anybody, who walks the corridors of energy acknowledge this want and work to realize it? Until that’s achieved can we, on the very least, ban police weapons in Aboriginal communities? – Jean McPherson, Cardiff Reid’s account of the injustice confronted by Indigenous Australians and the following concern they really feel merely strolling round of their houses is compelling. In 2022, it’s past the pale {that a} younger Indigenous man was killed for threatening police with a pair of medical scissors. We have to face the reality and really implement coaching that can guarantee a special expertise for Indigenous Australians. – Gordana Martinovich, Dulwich Hill There are many components that led to the tragic loss of life of Kumanjayi Walker in his house in 2019 (“Profound issues remain after acquittal in NT”, March 14). Our justice system is clearly not match for goal. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have had no enter to its design and little engagement in its administration. Our First Peoples have put ahead the Uluru Statement from the Heart as the way in which to allow important change. Imagine the optimistic influence on each Australian if these deaths and incarceration tendencies might be reversed. Let’s give it an opportunity. Nothing else appears to be working. – David Hind, Neutral Bay

For whom the decibels toll As varied ranges of presidency hold forcing residential flats beside crowded roads, it’s critical measures are launched to restrict the usage of sirens to when they’re truly wanted and cease modified vehicles and motorbikes that make extreme noise (“Cities sounding out ways to hush hoons’ road racket”, March 14). The basic hum of noise is okay, however extreme disrupters ought to be stopped; how they don’t get booked demonstrates that neither the police nor the federal government care. – Michael Bremner, Waterloo ‘National’: that’s you, Feds I’m perplexed by the logic of Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar’s argument that the federal authorities must look forward to state governments’ requests to declare a nationwide emergency to cope with the latest unprecedented floods (“Sukkar insists states must flag disaster”, March 14). So, what was the purpose in passing the National Emergency Declaration Act in December 2020 within the aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires two years in the past? Another smoke and mirror trick. – Thiam Ang, Beecroft David Crowe studies Labor senator Murray Watt as saying “The fact is they [federal government] do have power to unilaterally send in the ADF if they choose to”. I might say it’s not solely the ability, but it surely additionally has the duty. And it has failed, once more. – Martin Corben, Lennox Head

When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, the chaos that adopted – through which tons of of hundreds have been left with out meals, water or shelter for weeks – was exacerbated by a sluggish and unco-ordinated response from authorities emergency authorities. I informed an American cousin on the time “That would never happen here. The SAS, RFS and the army would be immediately deployed and the situation would be under control quickly”. How unsuitable I used to be. – Robert Hickey, Green Point God forbid that battle would ever come to this nation. Given the response of presidency/emergency providers to our latest crises, we’d simply as nicely give up. – Michael Burleigh, North Sydney Money talks I consider Dominic Perrottet this time (“No advice on harsher restrictions: Premier”, March 14). That recommendation got here from Health. He takes his recommendation from Treasury. – Peter Bourke, Rockdale Quid professional quo: mosquito

I needed to rescue a huntsman spider from my bathtub because it couldn’t climb out (Letters, March 14). I took it exterior and hopefully in its gratitude it should assist hold the mosquitoes at bay. – Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Not even tomorrow I seen that Judy Christian virtually bought her want for a Warne-free paper immediately (Letters, March 14) aside from her personal point out of Shane Warne and the next letter. Tomorrow perhaps? – Joy Paterson, Mount Annan Renovation nation I want Woollahra Council would refuse extra DAs. Presently, within the 4 streets round us, no less than 23 houses have been partially or utterly demolished. If individuals are on the lookout for tradies in the meanwhile, they want look no additional than Bellevue Hill. – Penelope Rice, Bellevue Hill

Nucular choice Tim Hunter (Letters, March 14), I’ll see your Scott’s “nucular”, and lift you your Albo’s “impordant” – each irksome, and trivial. – Rosemary O’Brien, Ashfield Fifty in a flash Like Melissa Colburn, my husband and I not too long ago celebrated a big milestone (“Finding a moment to mark a milestone”, March 14). We have not too long ago celebrated our fiftieth wedding ceremony anniversary. I don’t know the way it went so quick. All of a sudden, we managed to achieve a milestone neither of our mother and father did. It is a blessing to have the ability to have a good time that a lot time collectively, although it appears like a blink. – Roslynne Hunt, Riverview The digital view