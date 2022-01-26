Fugitive Prisoner Captured By Task Force In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate who didn’t return to jail after being launched on a furlough was caught Tuesday within the north metro.

After a month-long search, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force captured Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young outdoors of a Brooklyn Center strip mall, with deputies having to field in and pin his automotive towards a constructing when he tried to flee.

Childs-Young was initially noticed in a car in north Minneapolis Tuesday. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter then helped the duty pressure comply with him to the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center.

He resisted arrested and needed to be bodily eliminated by deputies. Handgun ammo was discovered inside his automotive, the sheriff’s workplace says.

An toddler was additionally in Childs-Young’s car on the time of his seize. No one was harm within the arrest.