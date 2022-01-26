Americas

Fugitive Prisoner Captured By Task Force In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate who didn’t return to jail after being launched on a furlough was caught Tuesday within the north metro.

After a month-long search, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force captured Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young outdoors of a Brooklyn Center strip mall, with deputies having to field in and pin his automotive towards a constructing when he tried to flee.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young (credit score: HCSO)

Childs-Young was initially noticed in a car in north Minneapolis Tuesday. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter then helped the duty pressure comply with him to the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center.

(credit score: HCSO)

He resisted arrested and needed to be bodily eliminated by deputies. Handgun ammo was discovered inside his automotive, the sheriff’s workplace says.

An toddler was additionally in Childs-Young’s car on the time of his seize. No one was harm within the arrest.



