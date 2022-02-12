Full Celeb Gogglebox cast revealed

The Celebrity Gogglebox forged has formally been introduced, and it’s brimming with native comedians and probably the most well-known household in Australia.

The full star-studded line-up for the upcoming Celebrity Gogglebox particular has been revealed.

Joining the already-announced husband-and-wife duo of Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake would be the Irwin household, with Terri, Bindi and Robert set to star, Foxtel introduced at the moment.

“My family and I can’t wait to be part of Celebrity Gogglebox. We are passionate Wildlife Warriors and conservationists but at the day’s end, we love our family time watching TV together. Can’t wait for everyone to get a little look into what a night at the Irwin household looks like,” Robert, 18, stated in an announcement.

TV star and funnyman David ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and his spouse Holly Ife have additionally joined the forged, in addition to comic Julia Morris, who will characteristic on the sofa alongside fellow comedian Nazeem Hussain.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host took to Instagram with a fittingly hilarious announcement, wherein she superimposed herself and Hussain onto the our bodies of John Lennon and Yoko Ono of their iconic photograph mendacity in mattress collectively.

Making up the forged will likely be celeb chef Matt Preston alongside his greatest mate, actor Lachy Hulme. Designer Alex Perry will likely be joined on the lounge by celeb hairstylist Joh Bailey and mannequin Cheyenne Tozzi. And lastly, actors and greatest associates Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor.

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia is a one-off TV particular from Endemol Shine Australia manufacturing for Foxtel and Network 10.

It will air on Foxtel Wednesday March 2 at 7.30pm, earlier than premiering on Channel 10 Thursday March 3 at 8.30pm.

Here is the total Celebrity Gogglebox Australia line-up:

-Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake

-Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin

-David Hughes and Holly Ife

-Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain

-Matt Preston and Lachy Hulme

-Alex Perry, Joh Bailey and Cheyenne Tozzi

-Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor