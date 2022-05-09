Americas

Full List of the 2022 Tony Award Nominees

Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square”

A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Jennifer Simard, “Company”

L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”

Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl From the North Country”

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man”

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, “Skeleton Crew”

Anna Fleischle, “Hangmen”

Beowulf Boritt, “POTUS”

Scott Pask, “American Buffalo”

Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, “Flying Over Sunset”

Bunny Christie, “Company”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “A Strange Loop”

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, “MJ”

Allen Moyer, “Paradise Square”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Sarafina Bush, “Pass Over”

Emilio Sosa, “Skeleton Crew”



