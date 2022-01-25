Fully vaccinated people in Spain who get Covid now need to wait five months for booster

In the most recent replace of Spain’s Vaccine Strategy in opposition to Covid-19 introduced on Tuesday, the Health Ministry now recommends suspending the third dose of the Covid vaccine till 5 months after restoration from Covid-19.

“Current evidence shows that having a SARS-CoV-2 infection, after having the complete primary vaccination schedule, leads to the development of a more powerful and broader immune response in terms of neutralising other variants of the virus, compared to the immune response observed in those who had only had a Covid-19 infection or who received only two doses of the vaccine,” the doc acknowledged.

As many of the Covid-19 infections in Spain are actually as a result of Omicron variant, the four-week wait for under-65s has now been modified.

“In people who received the complete vaccination schedule who later have symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, the interval between infection and administration of the booster dose will be a minimum of 4 weeks, but its administration is recommended five months after the diagnosis of the infection”, it continued.

What the specialists say

The secretary of the Spanish Society of Immunology, Carmen Cámara mentioned: “We must ask ourselves what we achieve with third and fourth doses. There is clear pressure from pharmaceutical companies”.

In an interview on this system Aqui Cuní on SER Catalunya, Cámara additionally mentioned that individuals who have been contaminated with the Covid omicron variant and had been vaccinated, are those who’ve the most effective safety.

“They have the best possible immunity, which is the hybrid immunity, which multiplies that of vaccines by almost 100 and also gives you a much broader repertoire. Whoever gets infected with omicron produces neutralising antibodies and memory cells against the rest of the variants, meaning they have the best immunity that can be achieved so far”, she continued.

What about kids?

In the case of youngsters aged between 5 and 11 who had been contaminated with Covid-19 earlier than they acquired their vaccine, a single dose can be given eight weeks after the prognosis.

If the an infection is identified after the primary dose, alternatively, the second dose can be administered from eight weeks after the prognosis of the an infection, sustaining the interval of eight weeks with respect to the primary dose.