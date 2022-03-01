Fun-Loving Hunter Lyden Isn’t Joking About Earning Stillwater A Team Wrestling Title

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Stillwater wrestling has gotten very shut the previous few years however they’re nonetheless on the lookout for this system’s first ever workforce state title.

“If they can crack through and do it, they’ll be the first and only ever to do it first. So I think they’re excited about it,” stated Stillwater head coach Timothy Hartung.

The Ponies’ chief on the mat is fun-loving Hunter Lyden.

“We will occasionally say, ‘Hey let’s get a little bit more serious,’” stated Hartung. “But the fun side that he brings to the sport, and keeping things pretty loose does effect the kids around him in a positive way, especially in these environments.”

Lyden is Minnesota’s prime ranked wrestler at 170 kilos. At this weekend’s state event he’ll be going for his third straight crown.

“Back in 6th, 7th, 8th grade, you’re just like ‘I wanna be a senior so bad,’” Lyden stated. “Now I’m here, and it’s like ‘holy…’ now I wanna go back. It’s crazy.

His last state meet could be his healthiest. He was recovering from arm and rib injuries in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and still took the titles. He’s undefeated this year.

“Last year was a struggle, but this year is great. I’ve been doing all the right things, making sure everything is perfect, and I’m healthy and ready to go,” Lyden stated.

He would be the wrestling room’s class clown, however when it’s time to compete, he’s as assured as they arrive.

His reply when requested about his odds at state:

“Pretty high. Pretty high. I wouldn’t bet against me.”

Lyden will wrestle for the University of Minnesota subsequent yr.