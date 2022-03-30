Functional airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari additionally famous that out of 14,271 lives misplaced as a result of facet collisions in 2020, 31 per cent of these or 4,424 lives might have been saved with the usage of facet airbags.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, whereas talking within the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, knowledgeable that as many as 13,022 human lives might have been saved within the nation in 2020 if there have been practical airbags put in in vehicles. He added {that a} complete of 8,598 people who died after head-on collisions of automobiles in the identical yr might have been saved with the usage of airbags.

As many as 25,289 folks had been killed in head-on collisions in 2020, of which 30 per cent of lives in frontal collisions may very well be saved by correct deployment of airbags. Similarly, 14,271 lives had been misplaced as a result of facet collisions and 31 per cent of these or 4,424 lives might have been saved with the usage of facet airbags. “Every yr, we face 5 lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths. For that purpose, we at the moment are taking a variety of measures,” Gadkari mentioned.

(Also learn | National Highways must have appropriate road safety measures, says Gadkari)

He additionally highlighted that new norms which might be being launched to make sure the security of car customers. “Six airbags are now mandatory. We have taken a decision to make it mandatory for the economy models also,” he mentioned. Additionally, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is engaged on a proposal in session with the stakeholders to formulate a plan which might take a look at and assess the star ranking of a automotive beneath the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP).

This programme, which is able to allocate a ranking of 1 to 5 stars, will encourage auto producers to voluntarily take part in a safety-testing evaluation programme and incorporate greater security ranges in new automotive fashions with regard to numerous recognized parameters. “We need to defend the lives of individuals and that’s the reason we’re going to begin this ranking system,” the minister mentioned.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: