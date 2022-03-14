Funding boost for ‘single-touch’ environment approval regime

Controversial environmental reforms are being pursued with recent vigour by the federal authorities forward of the May federal election, with $128 million put aside to bolster plans for a “single-touch” evaluation regime to hurry up main initiatives.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley stated the funding package deal, to be delivered within the federal finances on March 29, would take away crimson and inexperienced tape hampering venture developments and enhance each the forms and jobs in regional communities.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley has dedicated to implementing stronger nationwide requirements over time however stated the single-touch system ought to go forward within the meantime. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“This is a package that will improve the quality and reliability of data used in assessments and decision making, ensure greater transparency and flexibility around environmental offsets and reduce duplication and delay in the assessment and approval process,” Ms Ley stated.

The present system underneath the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act requires the federal authorities to evaluate main initiatives that have an effect on issues of nationwide environmental significance. Under the single-touch system, state governments would kind bilateral agreements with the Commonwealth to take over this function.