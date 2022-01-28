Funeral held for Tioni Theus, the 16-year-old found dead alongside 110 Freeway

One day after a reward fund swelled in hopes of producing ideas resulting in the killer of Tioni Theus, funeral providers had been held Thursday for the 16-year-old woman who was shot and left alongside a South Los Angeles freeway.

Tioni’s physique was found Jan. 8 on the facet of the 110 Freeway on the Manchester Avenue onramp close to South Figueroa Street. Tioni was final seen Jan. 7 after telling a member of the family she was going to fulfill a pal to go to a celebration, officers mentioned.

The state on Wednesday added $50,000 to a growing reward for data resulting in the arrest and conviction of the particular person chargeable for the teenager’s dying. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a $10,000 reward within the case. Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Curren Price have launched a movement for town to supply an extra $50,000.

Mourners pay their respects at a funeral for Tioni Theus on the House of Winston in South L.A. on Thursday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A lot of elected officers, together with Dist. Atty. George Gascón, held a information convention Wednesday to enchantment to the public in monitoring down the woman’s killer or killers.

The district legal professional mentioned there’s proof indicating that “this young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking,” noting that the investigation into her dying is ongoing.

“We need the public’s help,” Gascón mentioned. “Please help bring Tioni’s murderer to justice, and if you have any information, please contact the California Highway Patrol.”

He didn’t elaborate on the human-trafficking allegation. The woman’s cousins mentioned final week that Tioni had been pulled into prostitution and theft by a person she met on Instagram.

Mourners maintain up a funeral program with Tioni Theus’ photograph on the House of Winston in South Los Angeles on Thursday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“We’re definitely not pretending that Tioni was an angel,” cousin Nafeesah Kincy mentioned. “She faced trauma. I want to humanize her. I don’t want her to be seen as a prostitute or a runaway or somebody that people feel like, ‘Oh well, they live that lifestyle.’”

Another cousin, Senia Theus, mentioned she doesn’t assume Tioni was the sufferer of intercourse trafficking.

“I’m not going to make it and say my baby was perfect, but not horrible either,” Theus mentioned. “She was taken away too soon. We were always fighting for that kid. We just wanted her to be a teenager.”

Family and associates collect on the House of Winston in South L.A. for Tioni Theus’ funeral Thursday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

An picture of Tioni Theus, seen smiling, on a program at her funeral in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Activist Najee Ali, left, comforts Tioni Theus’ father on the funeral in South Los Angeles on Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The City News Service contributed to this report.