Funeral held for two Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

Thousands of individuals gathered in Jenin on Thursday to mourn the loss of life of 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyeh and 23-year-old Yazid al-Saadi who have been killed throughout an Israeli raid within the West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces raided a refugee camp within the occupied West Bank, setting off a gun battle by which two Palestinians have been killed and 15 have been wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated.

Mourners react through the funeral of Palestinian Yazid Al Saadi who, in keeping with medics, was killed by Israeli forces throughout clashes in a raid, in Jenin within the Israeli- occupied West Bank, March 31, 2022. (Reuters)

The raid got here two days after a Palestinian from a village close to Jenin shot and killed 5 folks in central Israel, a part of a wave of assaults in latest days which have left a complete of 11 folks lifeless.

The Israeli army stated troops got here underneath hearth after getting into Jenin to arrest suspects.

It stated one soldier was wounded and evacuated to a hospital for therapy.

The Jenin refugee camp was the scene of one of many deadliest battles of the second Palestinian intifada, or rebellion.

In April 2002, Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants within the camp for almost three weeks. Twenty-three Israeli troopers and not less than 52 Palestinians, together with civilians, have been killed, in keeping with the UN.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers components of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on safety issues, seems to have had little management over Jenin lately.

Israeli forces working in and across the metropolis and refugee camp usually come underneath hearth.

Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders have held a flurry of conferences in latest weeks, and Israel has introduced a collection of goodwill gestures, in an effort to take care of calm forward of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this weekend.

They hope to keep away from a repeat of final 12 months, when clashes in Jerusalem set off an 11-day Gaza struggle, however the latest assaults have despatched tensions hovering.

