Dozens attended a funeral on Friday within the Russian metropolis of Perm for 3 law enforcement officials who died throughout Russia’s particular army operation in Ukraine.

Officers Denis Sokolov, Yevgeny Lodochnikov, and Anton Palkin of Russia’s OMON Special Purpose Police Unit have been buried in a army funeral within the metropolis of Perm, attended by town’s high officers and law enforcement officials.

The males’s colleagues carried their caskets and a rifle volley was fired in the course of the funeral.

The three males have been posthumously awarded medals of valour.

Perm’s Governor Dmitry Manokhin confirmed in a press release revealed on March 6 that the three males had died “while fulfilling their service duty as part of the special operation in Donbas.”

Manokhin referred to as on these in attendance on the funeral to unite to make Russia robust and impartial, in order that “the bravery of these men is not in vain.”