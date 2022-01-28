Furious Ben Fordham slams Andrew O’Keefe

Fordham slammed the previous Channel 7 star, accusing him of “presenting himself as a saint” earlier than his current arrests.

Broadcaster Ben Fordham has slammed former Channel 7 character Andrew O’Keefe, accusing the embattled TV star of “presenting himself as a saint” earlier than his current arrests.

O’Keefe was arrested this week for allegedly grabbing a 38-year-old girl by the throat, pushing her to the bottom and punching her throughout a violent altercation in an inner-city Sydney condominium.

“For many years, Andrew O’Keefe presented himself as a saint. He loved lecturing people about their behaviour, and their opinions, their thoughts on a whole range of issues including climate change and refugees.

“He considered himself an expert on domestic violence. He’s a former chairman of the domestic violence charity White Ribbon,” Fordham continued, earlier than taking part in audio of O’Keefe talking in regards to the subject on TV a decade in the past.

“Indeed. I wonder if he feels the same today,” mentioned Fordham, earlier than outlining a few of the controversy surrounding O’Keefe.

“What’s going on with this bloke?” he requested, taking part in disturbing audio of O’Keefe screaming in the back of a police van after his arrest yesterday.

“If you missed it, he was yelling ‘I’m a victim of crime.’ He was calling the police f-wits. And he hated the fact that the media was there – the same media he used to be a part of. The irony.”

“Maybe he needs to watch back some of his own interviews, where he’s telling other people how to behave,” Fordham continued earlier than taking part in one other classic TV clip through which O’Keefe spoke passionately in opposition to home violence.

“It’s natural that you’re going to have disagreements with your partner, but how do you have those disagreements? Do you yell, scream, slam doors, bash walls hit your partner, call each other terrible names?” O’Keefe requested.

“Or do you commit that in your own life you’re going to work things out calmly, kindly, verbally?”

O’Keefe remains in custody after his bail software was refused immediately with the case attributable to return to courtroom February 4.