Furious Kyle storms out after on-air fight with Jackie O

A livid Kyle Sandilands stormed out of the Kyle and Jackie O Show minutes into this morning’s episode, labelling his co-host an “idiot” and ordering her to “do the show by yourself”.

Sandilands went on a rare 12-minute rant after he, Jackie O and newsreader Brooklyn Ross opened in the present day’s present by discussing the news that former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian allegedly as soon as known as Prime Minister Scott Morrison a “horrible, horrible person” in a textual content message.

Berejiklian says she has “no recollection” of sending the message.

“This is the biggest news in Australia, and it’s all over nothing. So what if the ex-Premier called the prime minister a horrible, horrible person? I’ve called everyone here an effing c in text messages. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gladys was just pacifying whatever loser Minister she was talking to,” Sandilands started.

“This is not real news. Don’t make up fictitous bulls**t drama over nothing.”

Jackie O took a counter argument, stating the newsworthiness of a state Premier allegedly slamming the Prime Minister – which additional infuriated Sandilands. “We don’t have to run around every time some c***sucker from the ABC asks a question,” he stated, apparently a mistaken reference to Network 10 political editor Peter van Onselen, who posed a question about the alleged texts to the PM yesterday.

“I’m angry. This is the way the world has been ruined – by d***heads on the news turning these things into bulls**t moments,” he stated, his expletives apparently to quick for the present’s censors to catch.

“Can I tell you why we care?” supplied Ross.

“Yeah, because you’re all f**kin’ lazy loser journalists and you all type the same s**t,” Sandilands shot again.

“You’re so angry,” sighed Jackie O, because the trio continued discussing whether or not or not the story was newsworthy – a subject that continued to infuriate Sandilands.

“You just show how dumb you all are, you idiots. You’re being followed around by c**kheads,” he advised his colleagues.

“Oh my god, what’s up with you this morning?” requested Jackie O.

“I don’t think you understand what I’m saying – I think you’re just all real dumb,” he stated.

“I’m just asking you why you’re so angry,” she advised him.

Newsreader Ross once more supplied his opinion about why the story was newsworthy – however a livid Kyle interjected and ordered him out of the studio.

“Just turn your mic off (expletive). You’re finished! Get out!”

“Are you serious? I don’t understand,” stated Jackie O.

“I’m going home, F**K you. Do the show by yourself, what a f**king show it’ll be,” stated Sandilands, storming out of the studio.

“OK, I think we’ll take a short break, because I’m not even sure what happened. Did something happen before I got here? Was it all good?” Jackie O requested.

“I love him so much … I just wish he didn’t get so worked up,” stated Ross.

Kyle’s walkout occurred within the present’s first phase this morning, at round 6:15am, and he remained off-air for the rest on the present. At 9am, Jackie O defined his absence, replaying the confrontation to listeners.

“You may have noticed Kyle’s not here today… it all escalated for some reason, and it ended in Kyle walking out,” she stated.

“We hope Kyle’s OK… he’ll be back tomorrow.”