Furious star slams ‘piece of s**t’ Oscar frontrunner

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is up for 12 Oscars – however one acclaimed actor has unleashed on the movie in a controversial outburst.

Veteran actor Sam Elliott has sensationally slammed The Power of the Dog, the most-nominated movie at this yr’s Oscars, labelling it a “piece of s**t.”

The newest movie from acclaimed New Zealand director Jane Campion, the Western drama The Power of the Dog has acquired a number one 12 nominations for this yr’s Oscars, together with Best Picture and Best Director.

But 77-year-old Elliott, who was nominated for an Oscar for his function in A Star Is Born and has starred in lots of a Western film over time, isn’t any fan of Campion’s tackle the style.

During an look on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the incensed star described the movie as an “evisceration of the American myth.”

He in contrast the cowboys within the movie, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, to Chippendales dancers who “wear bow ties and not much else.”

“That’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like,” he stated. “They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie.”

“I thought, ‘What the f**k? What the f**k?’ This is the guy that’s done westerns forever,” he continued, referring to himself.

Interviewer Marc Maron interjected, mentioning the “allusions of homosexuality” had been a central theme of the movie, which suggests Cumberbatch’s character, a troubled rancher dwelling in rural Montana in 1925, could also be a closeted homosexual man.

Elliott additionally slammed Campion, saying that whereas he “loves” her earlier work, he didn’t assume she was the fitting individual to inform an American Western story given she’s a New Zealander.

“What the f**k does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?” he stated. “And why in the f**k does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f**king rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

Elliott’s feedback have sparked fierce debate on social media, with some applauding the actor for giving his trustworthy opinion on the movie – whereas others questioned why precisely he had such a difficulty with the movie’s depiction of homosexuality:

The Power of the Dog is the primary movie directed by a girl to obtain greater than 10 Oscar nominations, and has an approval ranking of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

News.com.au film reviewer Wenlei Ma called the film a “breathtaking portrait of wounded masculinity,” writing that it’s “a story about cruelty, fear, regret and repression.”

“By the time you realise it’s there, The Power of the Dog has already nestled deep in your consciousness, a remarkable film that will never leave you,” she wrote.