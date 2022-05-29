Furue, Ji, Lee, Vu into Match-Play semis

Eun-Hee Ji has made fast work of Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom within the LPGA Match-Play quarter-finals in Las Vegas, enjoying solely 12 holes in a 7-and-6 victory.

Andrea Lee, Lilia Vu and Ayaka Furue wanted further holes to hitch her within the semi-finals.

“My putting works really well today,” stated Ji, the 36-year-old South Korean who received the 2009 US Women’s Open. “Just pretty confident out there.”

The solely semi-finalist to win all 5 of her matches, Lee will play Ji and fellow American Vu will play Japan’s Furue on Sunday morning at Shadow Creek.

The championship and third-place match are Sunday afternoon.

Lee rallied to beat Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh in 20 holes.

“It was just a real grind out there,” Lee stated. “It’s tough out here in the afternoon. It was getting windy and the greens were firmer than this morning. Just had to stay really patient.”

Furue edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff with 30-foot par putt on the twenty second gap. Furue is the very best remaining seed at No.10. Ji was seeded thirty sixth, Lee forty eighth and Vu 51st.

Vu outlasted Las Vegas resident Jenny Shin in 20 holes.

“Felt like I was fighting tooth and nail all afternoon,” stated Vu. “So happy to come out with the win.”