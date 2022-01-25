Fury at boss of collapsed building firm

A since deleted publish on Instagram has made tradies offended as the corporate owes collectors nearly $11 million.

Tradies are livid after the boss of a significant constructing firm that collapsed late final 12 months, leaving nearly $11 million owing to contractors and workers, posted about his vacation on Instagram.

Queensland builder Ben Murphy is the proprietor of BA Murphy, one of many largest constructing firms in southeast Queensland, which went into liquidation final month.

But tradies weren’t impressed when he shared a since deleted picture of his caravanning vacation along with his spouse and children, reported The Australian.

“We have never travelled around Australia nor camped or caravanned,” stated the Instagram publish, which has since been deleted.

“But 2021 almost sent us around the bend so we figure now is the time to regroup and show our little cherubs this beautiful country we live in.”

Just weeks in the past the constructing boss additionally bought his waterfront mansion, which was held in his spouse Amanda Murphy’s title, for the rumoured worth of $5 million.

Liquidators FTI Consulting, which is in control of administration, declined to remark.

But it lodged paperwork with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission exhibiting BA Murphy owes 550 collectors greater than $10.8 million.

The BA Murphy group entered liquidation on December 21, 2021.

A spokesman for FTI Consulting beforehand stated the entire determine owed to-date included about 30 BA Murphy workers, who had greater than $400,000 excellent, one secured creditor owed nearly $1 million and about 500 unsecured collectors owed nearly $9.5 million.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission in December pulled BA Murphy’s licence after complaints of non-payments to subcontractors.

Ben and Amanda Murphy additionally didn’t reply to a request for remark from The Australian.