Fury claims Whyte title showdown is on

Tyson Fury says Dillian Whyte has signed his aspect of the contract which paves the best way for a world heavyweight title contest between the British rivals.

Whyte, a compulsory challenger for the WBC title for a number of years, had till 6am (4pm AEDT) on Tuesday to place pen to paper after Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren received the purse bids with a suggestion of $US41 million ($A57m).

The 33-year-old Londoner is entitled to only 20 per cent of the purse and it was rumoured he was in search of a renegotiation to extend his aspect of the cut up, however he has now agreed to forge forward, based on his opponent.

Fury, who claimed the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 and made his first defence by knocking out the American final October, has been goading Whyte on social media ever for the reason that purse bids got here to mild.

“Oh my God. Dillian Whyte’s signed his contract for 8 million dollars. What a surprise!,” the 33-year-old WBC champion posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he’s ever going to get in his life.”

Fury suspects the rationale for Whyte’s delay might have been a psychological ploy to delay the self-styled Gypsy King’s coaching camp forward of a blockbuster bout that has been reported to be pencilled in for April 23 at Wembley.

“Oh my God, my head hurts from all the mind-games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me. Oh my God. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camp’s a mess,” Fury added.

Fury, who has not fought on UK soil since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast in August 2018, had one other message for his foe as he skilled alongside Joseph Parker, narrowly crushed by Whyte in July 2018.

“I’m going to absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap f*****g water balloon and then when I finish with him, Joe Parker’s going to set about him because you’re useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage.”