Fury over Jenny’s Tame comments

Jenny Morrison has copped it in a single day as fury grows over her feedback surrounding Grace Tame and “manners”.

Appearing on 60 Minutes Mrs Morrison criticised the previous Australian of the Year after the latest incident at The Lodge, the place Ms Tame was famously photographed throughout a frosty change with the PM.

Speaking to Karl Stefanovic for an unique sit-down interview alongside her Prime Minister husband, Mrs Morrison shortly admitted she wished Tame had proven “manners and respect” and was “disappointed” by the entire change.

“I just found it a little bit disappointing, because we were welcoming her in our home,” she mentioned.

“I just wish the focus had been on all the incredible people coming in. I respect people that want to change things, stand up for their beliefs, and are strong, but I still think there are manners and respect.”

Ms Tame is but to remark.

Soon after Grace Tame started trending throughout social media and with a spike in Google searches simply earlier than midnight. “Jenny” was scorching on her heels.

Support from Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes got here quickly after who despatched “all the love to Jen and the girls tonight”, however for essentially the most half, the suggestions for the PM’s “secret weapon” was lower than spectacular.

“Grace Tame does not lack manners,” mentioned Georgie Dent, a contributing editor to Women’s Agenda.

“She rejected the deeply ingrained and toxic expectation on women to smile even when they’re deeply uncomfortable and she acted with integrity.

“I will be delighted if my daughters have one 100th of Grace Tame’s dignity.”

Former Liberal MP Julia Banks posted a observe to Jenny, who she says she “met briefly”.

“I know Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins. I know and have worked with Scott. I know a lot of people who work[ed ]with him.

“To Jenny (who I’ve met briefly) – I say ‘with manners & being polite’.

“Everyone I know is disappointed in him.”

Mrs Morrison mentioned she needed her daughters to develop as much as be “fierce, strong, independent amazing people,” however that “they can still do that and show kindness to other people and be polite and have manners”.

Walkley Award-winning investigative journalist Lucie Morris-Marr slammed the response, posting after: “So Jenny Morrison says she’s disappointed by Grace Tame’s lack of manners. Australia is disappointed in Jenny Morrison being utterly self absorbed and hugely, woefully devoid of intelligence or sensitivity.”

But it wasn’t simply Jenny. Pedestrian’s Julian Rizzo-Smith wrote: “Scott Morrison turning to Jenny in that 60 Mins interview to answer questions about Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame is incredibly transparent and tactless.

“But it also discredits a lot of the work these women as well as others have made to improve politics.”

Nevertheless the interview had some nicer critics, with Derryn Hinch posting: I assumed the 60 Minutes Morrison program, that includes Jenny, was good.”

In the times observe the change at The Lodge in January, Tame defined her ideas on the now viral second. “The survival of abuse culture is dependent on submissive smiles and self-defeating surrenders,” she posted on Twitter.

It relies on hypocrisy. My previous is simply related to the extent that I’ve seen — in reality I’ve worn — the implications of civility for the sake of civility.”

Mr Morrison beforehand addressed the change, saying he all the time greets visitors “with a smile” when anybody enters his residence.

“When Jenny and I invite someone to our home, we greet them with a smile and they’re always welcome, and that day was actually about all the finalists we came to celebrate,” he mentioned within the days after the ceremony.

“I haven’t raised any issues about (the incident) – all I’m saying is we were there that day to celebrate those who had done an incredible job for our country.”