Fury-Usyk in possible pre-Xmas blockbuster

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk might unify their world titles in Riyadh as early as December 17 if Saudi Arabia places collectively the fitting monetary package deal.

Promoter Frank Warren has described a conflict between the unbeaten heavyweight champions as a “no-brainer” and believes the rivals can be able to combat earlier than Christmas.

The seismic showdown has been made potential by Usyk’s spilt resolution victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday and the Ukrainian southpaw can be putting his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the road with Fury staking the WBC belt.

The winner would change into the primary undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000, and the primary of the four-belt period following the rise of the WBO.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz is eager on an out of doors occasion within the kingdom’s capital in December and whereas Warren agrees that’s potential, he insists it will take excess of the Stg 65.4million ($A112.0 million) paid for Usyk’s rematch in opposition to Joshua to make it occur.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions a couple of months ago and the bottom line is that now Usyk has said it’s the only fight he wants and it’s the same with Tyson,” Warren mentioned.

“The challenge is going to be meeting the financial expectations of both guys.

“It needs to be a lot greater than that (Usyk v Joshua II) since you’ve obtained two undisputed fighters and the primary time the 4 belts have been on the road.

“It’s a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated, which is quite unusual.

“They’re not like two younger youngsters developing, these are guys who’ve been via the ringer and have achieved every little thing.

“Tyson trains hard all the time. He could be ready to fight in 10 weeks, there’s no doubt about that. Usyk is going to need a break now, so come winter it wouldn’t be a problem at all.

“It’s going to be all about cash and about making it worthwhile for the fellows.

“They’ve seen the money offered to the likes of golfers and so forth. This is not golf, this is much more dangerous and this is a unique sporting event, it’s sporting history.

“They’ve simply achieved the Usyk v Joshua combat, however that is the last word prize in boxing – the undisputed heavyweight championship.”

Warren has ruled out staging the fight in the United States and is opposed to waiting until April or May for it to be held outdoors in the UK, leaving Saudi Arabia as the most viable option.

Taking place the day before the World Cup final in Qatar, it would be another blow to British boxing fans given the cost and difficulty of travelling to the kingdom.

Even the 10,000 King Abdullah Sports City Arena was not sold out for Usyk’s boxing masterclass against Joshua on Saturday and it is known that a number of tickets were given away to boost attendance.

Accusations of sportswashing in opposition to a rustic responsible of evident human rights violations would resume, however with such deep pockets Saudi Arabia seems set to stage its third world heavyweight title combat and the most important of all of them.