Futsal EURO final referee team relishing the moment | Inside UEFA

Portugal and Russia will contest the European title at the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, and the refereeing workforce of Juan José Cordero Gallardo (Spain, first referee), Alejandro Martínez Flores (Spain, second referee), Chiara Perona (Italy, third referee), Grigori Osomkov (Estonia, reserve assistant referee) and David Urdanoz (Spain, timekeeper) could have their very own vital goal – so as to add their seal of high quality to an thrilling night time within the Dutch capital.











First referee Juan José Cordero GallardoOliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA through Getty Images

“We’re all very much looking forward to the final,” stated Cordero Gallardo, the Andalusian who’s extensively revered as a referee of the best calibre. “It will be a special day for all of the team.” Martínez Flores, from Murcia and one other skilled official, is thrilled on the prospect. “Friday was an emotional day for me. To hear your name chosen to take charge of a final is one of the best moments that a referee can enjoy.”

‘Wonderful moment’

Chiara Perona, from Biella, has made distinguished progress in her profession. “It’s a wonderful moment,” she mirrored.











Third referee Chiara PeronaOliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA through Getty Images

Perona is ably following within the footsteps of feminine soccer referees who’re breaking down limitations and likewise excelling within the males’s sport. “They are setting a fine example,” she says. “I feel huge satisfaction. The tournament has given me a great opportunity to develop, and the challenge for me now is to keep improving my standards.”

Narva-born Osomkov has discovered the constructive environment among the many EURO referees to be a motivating issue, and he’s eager to emphasize the household spirit throughout the group. “They talk about 16 teams taking part in the EURO,” he says. “But it’s important to emphasise that there’s been a 17th team here, and an accomplished team too.”

Once in a lifetime











Timekeeper David UrdanozOliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA through Getty Images

“This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience”, provides Urdanoz, from Pamplona. “And to be together with Juan and Alejandro and making a notable piece of history as a Spanish trio at a EURO final is something to remember.”

The workforce have all loved separate adventures to this place. In the case of Cordero Gallardo, who has gained world awards and picked up huge expertise, his highway started on the age of 14 with the assistance of his father, a referee himself, who took his son to his matches. “I have a great deal to thank him for,” Cordero Gallardo says, remembering how he started his pathway by taking cost of kids’s matches and setting off on an journey that noticed him achieve his worldwide badge in 2014. “Never in my life did I dream I’d get this far,” he insists. “But I’ve worked hard to get where I am.”

Same wavelength











Second referee Alejandro Martínez FloresOliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA through Getty Images

Shared experiences in Spain and past imply that Cordero Gallardo and Martínez Flores are very a lot on the identical wavelength as referees. “I know him, he knows me,” says Cordero Gallardo of his compatriot. “And I feel that from the moment when I blow the first whistle in the final, I can be confident in our ability to perform well together.”

The 5 officers are concerned in futsal at a second when the game is flourishing, not least because of UEFA’s strategic imaginative and prescient which goals to boost futsal’s standing and publicity.

At national-team degree, this Futsal EURO is the primary to characteristic 16 groups as a part of a brand new cycle the place the finals will happen each 4 years. Meanwhile, the renaming of the main European futsal membership competitors because the UEFA Futsal Champions League has been key in offering the sport with a heightened profile and boosting its public enchantment.

Rising profile











Reserve assistant referee Grigori OsomkovOliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA through Getty Images

“Certainly futsal’s profile is rising, things are changing,” says Osomkov. “More people are talking about futsal nowadays, and it helps when they know that a lot of star footballers actually started out in futsal and learned from the experience.”

Preparations for Sunday’s last will embody discussions among the many workforce concerning the two finalists’ ways and taking part in traits – pre-match research present an vital foundation to assist referees take right selections – and every of the 5 could have their very own particular ideas within the run-up to the kick-off.

“I’ll be in the moment and feeling gratitude to people who have helped me get here,” says Perona. “I’ll think of my family and how they’ve supported me,” explains Osomkov. “Building focus and concentration,” will probably be Cordero Gallardo’s recipe.











The Futsal EURO trophySPORTSFILE

“Every match is important, really,” says Martínez Flores. “It’s true that a final has a special feeling, but then when each match kicks off, you’re focusing on the pitch, the players, your refereeing team-mates – and then that particular match takes on its own special flavour.”

Post-match reflection

The final phrase forward of the eagerly-anticipated occasion in Amsterdam goes to timekeeper Urdanoz. “You try and soak up the atmosphere beforehand, and then you’re concentrating on what you’re doing once the match starts. It’s only after the match, if everything has gone well, that you can stop, reflect and think: “We did it!”.

The close-knit refereeing quintet for the EURO last are assured and hopeful that the skills and experiences which have introduced all of them thus far will stand them in good stead on what guarantees to be a memorable Sunday for European futsal.

What is futsal?