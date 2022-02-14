Future of Europe: EU in the world and migration 

The European residents’ panel in Maastricht 11-13 February got here up with 40 suggestions on coping with migration and making the EU stronger internationally, EU affairs.

The suggestions deal with 5 areas:

Self-reliance and stability

The EU as a world associate

A powerful EU in a peaceable world

Migration from a human standpoint

Responsibility and solidarity throughout the EU

The full list of approved recommendations will be available here.

The assembly was a part of the Conference on the Future of Europe and reunited some 200 individuals from all EU international locations. Due to the present Covid-19 scenario, panellists have been additionally in a position to be part of remotely.

Enrico Giannotti (M), a participant from Italy, mentioned the suggestions are “very comprehensive”, including: “I hope they will be taken on board by European political authorities.”

Panellists expressed robust assist for direct democratic workout routines such because the Conference, which they advocate continues to be organised on an annual foundation.

Find out what European citizens’ panels are and what their objective is.

Migration

After exchanging views on all facets of migration, panellists really helpful measures to deal with its causes and regulate it in a humanitarian method, to raised combine refugees and to share tasks amongst all EU international locations.

Participants famous that migration shouldn’t be essentially an issue. They proposed giving entry to the European labour market to asylum seekers with related {qualifications} and enhancing circumstances for staff migrating throughout the EU.

Inequalities alongside exterior EU borders have been additionally highlighted. To tackle that, contributors really helpful that the European border company Frontex is strengthened and made extra clear.

“Northern countries that don’t have many external borders should contribute more to a central body, such as Frontex, in order to help Southern countries, which face more (migratory) pressure,” mentioned Péter Csákai-Szöke (M) from Hungary.

The EU on this planet

The EU’s dependence on imports of strategic items, similar to medicines, semiconductors, power and meals, was a significant concern. The panel really helpful higher assist for native manufacturing and growing the output of renewable power in an effort to cut back dependency “to the largest possible extent”.

It additionally proposed that almost all choices within the area of overseas affairs be taken by certified majority as an alternative of unanimity to hurry up responses to crises and to consolidate the EU’s presence on this planet by a united entrance.

The EU must also apply restrictions to imports from international locations that don’t adjust to moral or environmental standards and promote values like human rights and democracy overseas, panellists really helpful.

“We didn’t agree on everything, but were able to meet half-way on those topics and this is wonderful”, mentioned Ewa Buchta (F), from Poland.

What’s subsequent?

Representatives of the panel will current and debate the suggestions on the subsequent Conference Plenary 11-12 March 2022 in Strasbourg. The plenary contains representatives of the EU establishments, nationwide parliaments, civil society and residents.

The closing final result of the Conference might be introduced in a report back to the presidents of the Parliament, Council, and European Commission, who’ve dedicated to following up on these suggestions.

The remaining European Citizens’ Panel will undertake its suggestions 25-27 February in Dublin, Ireland:

Panel 1: stronger financial system, social justice, jobs, schooling, tradition, youth, sport, digital transformation

Share your concepts for the way forward for Europe on the Conference platform.

More data

