Future of Europe — Macron in Berlin — Voices from Ukraine

We debate some massive concepts for the way forward for Europe and study the state of Franco-German ties after recently-reelected French President Emmanuel Macron’s journey to Berlin. We additionally hear from Ukrainian officers and the EU’s ambassador in Kyiv.

[2:54] POLITICO’s Andrew Gray tries to sum up the outcomes of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a year-long collection of debates and discussions that culminated in a grand ceremony in Strasbourg earlier this week. Andrew is joined by POLITICO’s Maïa de La Baume, who shares her impressions from attending one of many gatherings of EU residents that fed into the convention.

[8:09] French President Emmanuel Macron used the ceremony to suggest the creation of a “European political community,” which may embrace nations outdoors the EU like Ukraine and the U.Ok. POLITICO’s Hans von der Burchard inform us how this and different concepts are taking place in Berlin, after Macron’s go to earlier this week with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Chief Europe Correspondent Matthew Karnitschnig weighs in on the proposals for Europe’s future and the politics round Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

[19:43] Then POLITICO’s Lili Bayer brings us voices from officers in Ukraine after her recent trip to Kyiv, together with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the EU.