Future of Westchester County Airport under scrutiny as more travelers return to the skies

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – There’s a brand new effort to reexamine the way forward for Westchester County Airport, and its impression on all the pieces from the standard of life within the northern suburbs to the water provide in New York City.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello studies on the troublesome points that have to be balanced.

As the pandemic eases, air site visitors is taking off at Westchester County Airport, defying expectations that it will be 2025 earlier than passenger quantity returned.

“That pickup started in summer, fall 2021, and it has not let up,” stated Westchester County Director of Operations Joan McDonald.

The Latimer administration says it is the proper time to replace the airport grasp plan, a high to backside take a look at the one hundredth busiest airport within the nation that spans 700 acres with 1,400 staff, and industrial flights to an ever rising listing of locations.

“This airport’s great. Can’t beat it. Who wants to go into the city?” stated traveler Kelvin Benett.

Not everybody shares Benett’s view.

The airport was mainly within the wilderness when it opened within the Forties. Now residents in neighborhoods constructed close to the airport complain relentlessly about plane noise, whereas environmentalists fret about de-icing and different runoff into the close by Kensico Reservoir – water for hundreds of thousands in New York City.

“We have been fully committed to the environmental correction of any problems there,” County Executive George Latimer stated.

Latimer urges public enter at a collection of conferences to be held within the weeks forward.

Planning for the way forward for the Westchester County Airport will likely be carefully watched in neighboring Greenwich, Connecticut. The airport sits straight on the state line.

“This process intends to be open and inclusive. We know that people have strong feelings about the airport on both sides,” Latimer stated.

Corporate aviation accounts for 55% of site visitors at Westchester County Airport, however demand for industrial flights is powerful.

Westchester is getting ready for the arrival of Breeze Airways in June, simply because the grasp planning course of will get underway. Breeze Airways is run by a founding father of JetBlue, and can supply flights from Westchester to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and 5 different cities.