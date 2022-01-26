Future star ‘Baby AB’ Brevis carries struggling SA U19s again in England quarter-final | Sport

Dewald Brevis was once more in a league of his personal, carding 97 (88) in South Africa’s quarter-final towards England on the U19 World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for the resemblance in batting fashion he shares with Proteas nice AB de Villiers, Brevis was the only motive for South Africa reaching 209 all out.

In his 4 innings on the match thus far, the 18-year-old Brevis has scored 97, 96, 104 and 65 and he’s comfortably the match’s main run scorer.

Unfortunately for South Africa, there was little assist for Brevis, with solely wicketkeeper Gerhardus Maree (27 off 35) contributing something of substance.

Other than that, it was a case of wickets at common intervals as South Africa fell first to the tempo assault after which to the leg spin of Rehan Ahmed (4/48 in 10).

Brevis, although, was totally different class and he confirmed why there was a lot hype surrounding him.

His textbook approach is as compact and stylish as they arrive, however Brevis additionally possesses a cricketing mind that permits him to control bowlers and their fields.

Some of the pictures he performed had been beautiful, and whereas he rotates the strike with ease, Brevis additionally has the ability to tackle the assault and discover the fence when he must.

By the time he was completed, Brevis had hit 9 4s and 4 6s, and if South Africa do bowl nicely sufficient to discover a method via to the semi-finals for the primary time since 2014, then they’ll have their No 3 batter to thank.

He fell agonisingly in need of one other century when he was caught at cowl off a forefront when he tried to work seamer James Sales onto the on facet.

Scores briefly:

SA U-19 209 (Brevis 97, Maree 27, Ahmed 4/48)