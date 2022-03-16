G-23 Leaders Trying To Break Congress By Frequent Meetings: Mallikarjun Kharge

“Let them do 100 meetings. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi ji,” Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the G-23 leaders had been making an attempt to interrupt the celebration by persevering with to carry conferences even after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had mentioned ‘all’ points throughout its current assembly.

He mentioned nobody can weaken celebration president Sonia Gandhi as all the Congress, “from the streets to the national capital”, is together with her.

Mr Kharge’s swipe on the G-23 leaders got here at the same time as they’re scheduled to fulfill within the night at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence to chalk out additional technique, after the CWC assembly on Sunday reposed “full faith” in Gandhi and requested her to provoke adjustments to strengthen the celebration.

“Let them do 100 meetings. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi ji. The Congress party is with her from the streets to Delhi. These people will continue to meet and give speeches,” he mentioned.

“Sonia Gandhi is taking all steps that have been discussed at the CWC. If they (G-23 leaders) still speak like this, it means they are trying to break the party,” Mr Kharge additional mentioned.

The G-23 leaders have been vital of the celebration management and have been demanding an organisational overhaul.