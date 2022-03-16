G-23 meeting held at Azad’s residence, Congress names leaders to assess poll debacle

Some senior Congress leaders met on the residence of former Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad within the nationwide capital amid an open confrontation amongst functionaries following Sunday’s Congress Working Committee assembly the place it was unanimously determined that Sonia Gandhi will proceed because the get together’s interim chief. The CWC assembly was held within the aftermath of the get together’s disastrous efficiency within the lately concluded Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa an.

In one other improvement, the Congress assigned a pacesetter for every state to take inventory of the post-poll scenario. A letter signed by AICC common secretary KC Venugopal mentioned the get together was appointing Rajani Patil, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh and Avinash Pandey, to evaluate the post-poll scenario and counsel organisational modifications within the lately concluded ballot states. A day in the past, Gandhi requested state unit presidents of all of the 5 states to resign.

Meanwhile, the assembly held at Azad’s residence was attended by insurgent leaders of the get together, usually referred as ‘Group of 23’ or ‘G-23’, who had written a letter of dissent to Gandhi in 2020 searching for “sweeping changes” on the organisational degree to revive the grand outdated get together.

According to reviews, the group had earlier deliberate a dinner at Kapil Sibal’s residence, nevertheless it was modified on the final minute.

Among the leaders who attended the assembly included Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit.

The ambit of the G-23 grouping has elevated this time as some extra leaders – Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, former Gujarat chief minister Shankar Singh Vaghela, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and former Haryana speaker Kuldeep Sharma joined them. The grouping had given an open invite to different Congressmen to affix them on the dinner assembly.

The sources mentioned the assembly was convened to apprise all of the members of the G-23 in regards to the selections taken on the essential Congress Working Committee assembly on Sunday.

