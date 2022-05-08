Europe

G-7 leaders to discuss more Russia sanctions over weekend

Prince Abraham
Leaders from the Group of Seven international locations will talk about potential
new sanctions towards Russia on Sunday, in keeping with folks
acquainted with the plan, Trend studies citing Bloomberg.

The name will give the nations the chance to coordinate –
and doubtlessly finalize – any new measures, mentioned one of many
folks, who requested to not be recognized as a result of the preparations are
non-public.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is predicted to affix the
name.



