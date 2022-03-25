G7 calls on OPEC to increase oil and gas output to reduce dependence of West on Russia

G7 referred to as on the OPEC international locations and different oil and gasoline producers

to extend the provision of power assets on the world market in

order to cut back the dependence of Western states on Russia. This is

based on the ultimate assertion of the G7 summit, which was held

on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Trend experiences citing

TASS.

“We are taking additional steps to cut back our reliance on Russian

power,” the doc says.

“We name on oil and gasoline producing international locations to behave in a

accountable method and to extend deliveries to worldwide

markets, noting that OPEC has a key function to play,” based on the

assertion.