G7 calls on OPEC to increase oil and gas output to reduce dependence of West on Russia
G7 referred to as on the OPEC international locations and different oil and gasoline producers
to extend the provision of power assets on the world market in
order to cut back the dependence of Western states on Russia. This is
based on the ultimate assertion of the G7 summit, which was held
on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Trend experiences citing
TASS.
“We are taking additional steps to cut back our reliance on Russian
power,” the doc says.
“We name on oil and gasoline producing international locations to behave in a
accountable method and to extend deliveries to worldwide
markets, noting that OPEC has a key function to play,” based on the
assertion.