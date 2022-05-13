G7 Condemns Taliban Over Growing Restrictions On Afghan Women

Last week, the Taliban ordered ladies to cowl up their face utterly in public– ideally with a burqa.

Wangels, Germany:

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Thursday condemned the rising restrictions positioned on ladies and ladies by the Taliban in Afghanistan, accusing the hardline Islamist group of isolating the nation.

“We call on the Taliban to urgently take steps to lift restrictions on women and girls,” the international ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States stated in a press release.

“We condemn the imposition of increasingly restrictive measures that severely limit half the population’s ability to fully, equally and meaningfully participate in society,” they stated.

By proscribing the rights of girls ans ladies, the Taliban are “further isolating themselves from the international community”, the ministers stated.

When the Taliban seized energy in Afghanistan final 12 months, they promised a softer rule than throughout their first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001, which was marked by human rights abuses.

But they’ve more and more restricted the rights of Afghans, significantly women and girls, who’ve been prevented from returning to secondary faculties and lots of authorities jobs.

Women throughout the nation have been banned from travelling alone, and final week the authorities ordered them to cowl up utterly in public, ideally with a burqa.

The G7 international ministers gathered on Thursday for a three-day assembly in Germany, which holds the presidency of the group.

The ministers plan to debate the warfare in Ukraine but in addition different urgent international points.

