G7 countries agree new economic sanctions against Russia

The Group of Seven industrialized nations slapped contemporary sanctions on Russia Thursday following the “appalling atrocities by Russian armed forces” in opposition to civilians in Ukraine.

G7 leaders agreed to ban “new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector,” they mentioned in a press release.

Bans on the export of sure items to Russia might be widened, in addition to restrictions on items from Russia, and the screws on Russian banks and state-owned firms might be tightened.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s protection sector might be focused to “erode the capabilities of the Russian military to wage war.”

They additionally pledged to “elevate our campaign against the elites and their family members who support President Putin in his war effort.”

While stopping wanting a full embargo on power imports, the G7 mentioned they may “expedite” plans to slash reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Russian coal might be phased out and ultimately banned, they mentioned, pledging to additionally speed up motion to cut back dependency on Russian oil.

Earlier Thursday, G7 overseas ministers had referred to as on the UN General Assembly to droop Russia from the Human Rights Council over “heinous acts and atrocities” in Ukraine.

Of the 193 members of the meeting, 93 subsequently voted in favor of suspension whereas 24 voted in opposition to and 58 abstained, suggesting weakening worldwide unity in opposition to Russia.

The international locations voting in opposition to included China, a Moscow ally which has steadfastly abstained from criticizing the invasion.

Read extra:

US moves to choke off exports to three Russian airlines

Switzerland has frozen $8 billion in assets under Russia sanctions

Greece to double coal output to reduce Russian gas use